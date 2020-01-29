Follow the Herd to Baldamar

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Baldamar The bar has become a popular pit stop.

Twenty-odd years ago, when I first met Randy Stanley, he worked as the sharp-suited general manager of Manny’s Steakhouse, in the Hyatt on Nicollet. Standing at the front door, underneath the famous bull portrait, Stanley kept a list of names in one hand and delivered a firm handshake with the other. The man represented hospitality at a steakhouse that brought in big steaks, big expense accounts, and big egos.

When Manny’s moved to its current Foshay location in 2008, Stanley went along for the ride, before being moved into the executive ranks at its parent company, Parasole. (I used to work for a different Parasole property.) He helped open Pittsburgh Blue, the company’s more casual steak concept, before lighting out on his own. In 2014, he opened 6Smith, an event that ushered in the New Age of Wayzata. My god, there were craft cocktails on the lake!

But I couldn’t quite replace my image of the old Randy with this newer, long-gray-haired, jeans-wearing version. It always felt like he was supposed to be working the room in a dark and fast-moving steak place. And now he is.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Randy Stanley Baldamer's Randy Stanley.

Baldamar is Stanley’s new steakhouse in Roseville. Parked on the mall pad just beyond Rosedale, Baldamar may not spark thoughts of the swank Manny’s of downtown. But it’s there.

Baldamar seems dark, sexy, and meaty, but not overtly masculine. Instead of old-school paintings of bull balls, the walls display sharp black-and-white portraits and wry aphorisms. Sultry lighting, swooping lines, brass accents: The room appeals to women without presenting a Ladies’ Steakhouse.

“We wanted it to feel powerful, but power isn’t just for men anymore,” Stanley told me when I ran into him at the restaurant in November. “I wanted it to be comfortable for everyone and let them dine the way they want to dine.”

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Steak at Baldamar Randy Stanley has made a career out of sexy protein like this porterhouse.

That approach recalls the mood at his Wayzata spot. In fact, the menu sometimes had me thinking I must be ordering at 6Smith East. I guess when you master a great wedge salad, it’s silly not to share it widely. Other carryovers include signature salads and the dry rub wings. Other dishes—the short-rib nachos and the twice-baked potatoes—look similar, too, with a few tweaks. What do I need to say about the steaks, other than they’ve been cooked perfectly to temp and arrive as expected.

Overall the food is as solid as The Rock (yes, Mr. Dwayne Johnson). It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but manages to leave you smiling. I first heard the phrase “underpromise and overdeliver” from Stanley, and it feels like the guiding spirit of this place. Stanley told me the safe start—all those familiar items—will lead to a major menu refresh by February, while Stanley takes the temperature of the neighborhood.

Speaking of the neighborhood, I had to wonder why he’d open a glitzy independent steakhouse in a mall parking lot. “This is the epicenter of civic activity in the eastern suburbs,” Stanley said. “We don’t think of ourselves as a mall restaurant. We think of ourselves as a restaurant with a center attached. This is a downtown. There’s everything you could need in this area. Going north, there’s no other downtown area until you get to White Bear Lake.”

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Burger at Baldamar Randy Stanley has made a career out of sexy protein like this quad-level burger.

The scene does seem to be hopping. During my visits, I watched Vikings-jerseyed couples eat four-decker burgers and nachos at the bar, ladies day drink over salads, and date nighters share a bottle and split a steak. The service matches the mood: chatty, approachable, and up to standards. Stanley has managed to recruit some of the most competent career servers in town to drive to the suburbs, and that’s something.

A little aspirational, unfailingly comfortable: Baldamar rewards a dinner stop before a movie at AMC Rosedale or after a shopping trip to Designer Shoe Warehouse. Crazy thought: You could even drive there just for dinner.

1642 Co. Rd. B2, Roseville; 651-796-0040; baldamar.com