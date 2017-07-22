Bagel Madness

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Best Bakeries - Bagels

The pariahs of the low-carb craze are suddenly king. Bagels are having a moment thanks to independent shops pushing forward the humble staple.

1. Common Roots

The Uptown shop with a social activist streak has long battled the national bagel chains with fresh, chewy bagels topped with a goodly schmear. 2558 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com

2. St. Paul Bagelry

Pulling off New York–style bagels that are the right density without falling into the puffy dough trap ain’t easy, which is all the more reason to love St. Paul Bagelry. Oh, and don’t ignore the rich brilliance of the bagizza sandwich. 1702 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville, 651-488-1700; 5426 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-4203, stpaulbagelry.com

3. Rise Bagel Co.

One of the current darlings of the North Loop, Rise focuses on five kinds of classic bagels, freshly flavored cream cheeses, and organic ingredients. 530 N. 3rd St., Mpls., 612-354-3349, risebagel.com

MORE:

The Best of Local Bakeries