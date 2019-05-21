The Craftmade Chef Aprons Taking Over Local Kitchens

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams BA Craftmade Apron

Like most moms, Kate Boerboon Meier was familiar with hearing her boys complain.

Meier, however, didn’t have cranky toddlers but three adult sons (Corey, Blake, and Luke Meier), all of whom worked as chefs in commercial kitchens. Their gripe: They didn’t like the way their expensive aprons fit. Meier, an avid sewer, took to her machine and answered all their needs. Her well-fitting, comfortable, and affordable aprons caught the eye of other cooks, who put in their own orders. Suddenly, you can’t find a local chef on Instagram without a BA Craftmade Apron.

Meier custom-designs each order, using materials like thick denim, leather, and deerskin. She’ll also add flourishes to answer specific needs. One chef may request a waterproof material; another may ask for a loop on the right to holster tongs. (Basic versions cost $65 and can be ordered off her web store.)

Whenever a visiting notable chef like Rene Redzepi comes to town, Meier gives them a custom BA apron, which could be why her line is blowing up. BA aprons now clad chefs from Texas to Boston to Mexico, with more orders coming each week. During the holidays, the web store ran out of stock.

As for the BA logo, it refers not only to a badass woman, but also to her family’s roots. Her grandfather, Frank Boerboon, a butcher, helped give her inspiration. Keep it in the family.

bacraftmadeaprons.com