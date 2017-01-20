Attack of the Killer Donuts

× Expand Photo credit: Shutterstock Pink glazed donut

Remember the Krispy Kreme craze in the 2000s, when our obsession with the simple glazed donut led us en masse to the chain’s suburban outposts? That was the case until 2008, when the company took a dive and closed all of its shops in Minnesota.

Nearly a decade later, we’re seeing yet another donut invasion. Canadian chain Tim Hortons has opened up at the Mall of America and in Dinkytown, with more on the way. Dunkin’ Donuts, a player here in the ’70s, has returned on a tear, with stores in New Hope and Roseville to start, and some 30 more planned. Even local Eat Street icon Glam Doll Donuts opened a second location in Nordeast, with a savory mac ’n’ cheese donut situation that adds to its already quirky menu. And Bogart’s Doughnut Co., which originally launched in south Minneapolis, opened a downtown Minneapolis outpost a year ago.

Chefs are in on the game, too. Chris Uhrich creates a frenzy every weekend morning at his Italian restaurant Mucci’s, where his creative takes motivate people to drive across town for, say, a Nutella-ginger bit of fanciness. Rebel Donut Bar, meanwhile, is currently popping up at breweries while it searches for a permanent shop, while the vegan and gluten-free set is cheering the arrival of Totally Baked Donuts, a delivery and pick-up outfit in Minneapolis.

So after years of speculation, maybe we should just call it: Donuts are the new cupcakes. Do we have enough Homers to sustain this notion? I’m willing to bet we do. Maybe we’ll even see a 14K gold-crusted donut with foie gras before the trend is through. But if and when the bubble bursts, don’t underestimate the power of SuperMom’s gas station donuts to sustain us until the next boom.