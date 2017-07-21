Ask a Local Baker

Steve Horton / Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Steve Horton - Bakers Field Flour

Horton jump-started our artisanal baking scene when he founded Rustica Bakery. Now, he’s further expanding our world with Baker’s Field Flour & Bread—Minneapolis’s first artisanal flour mill. bakersfieldflour.com

Why become a miller?

Well, as a baker I was often frustrated that I couldn’t find the flours that I wanted to use. Commercial distributors weren’t picking up the niche flours that we were looking for to make more interesting breads. By doing our own milling we can explore the flavors of hard-to-source local grains.

What’s so nice about niche flours?

Commercial distributors need flours with consistency, so they’re often an amalgamation of grains that can achieve a certain spec. But with that certainty you lose unique flavor. Some of our breads do come from mixed flours, but we have others, like our rye bread that’s made from 100 percent of that variety of rye, so you can really get the flavor of that specific grain.

How did you choose Minneapolis for your mill?

We always wanted to be a commercial mill and bakery, so setting up in the city was the best vantage point for local distribution. It just made sense, and we were willing to jump through the hoops to make it happen. We want to reach a lot of people, and by being in co-ops and restaurants we can bring naturally leavened breads and fresh milled flour to more eaters.

How have the eaters been responding?

We do things differently, so we know that taking time and providing education is important. Our pop-up sales were really about getting in front of people and talking to them, teaching them about the breads . . . and it has worked. We’re so busy we have to put those on hold! And people have been teaching us, too. They asked for smaller loaves so we reduced the size of a few breads so there would be less waste. Though I just tell them they should all just eat more bread!

Eve Wu / Keiku Cakes

× Expand Eve Wu, Keiku Cakes

Wu is a self-trained cake maker who studied books and YouTube videos before finding her own voice through baking. Today, she runs a custom cake business out of the back of her husband’s Korean-American diner, Cook St. Paul. keikeucake.com

What led you down this path?

I was overhauling my family’s diet, cutting out GMOs and added chemicals for health reasons, and realized I couldn’t find a cake for my son’s birthday that fit our new life. So I made my own, and it was good! I started making some for friends and then I entered the State Fair competitions. I didn’t win a blue ribbon, but my cakes made the display case!

And the cake bug bit you?

I started watching YouTube videos and copying other people’s cakes. I soon realized that I wasn’t good at making those insane 3D-shaped cakes, so I decided to listen to what I liked. My cakes are simple and influenced by art, design, and travel—all the good things. And they taste really good without any of the fake stuff in there.

Who do you bake for?

My friend Erick DeLeon displayed my cakes at MartinPatrick 3 and suddenly I was making cakes for all kinds of parties. It’s mostly about celebrations. Weddings are a big part, but I stress out about them because it has to be perfect: It’s one day! I once committed to doing a tiered cake and 150 [individual] cakes for one wedding, and at 4 a.m. I was beating myself up for sleeping for 40 minutes. It was crazy, and I tend to spazz out because I need it to be done my way.

Is retail next?

I don’t know! We wanted cake retail on the second floor above the restaurant, but with zoning and such it doesn’t work. Right now we have a nice balance, where we can both do business and still have time for the family—like we’re taking off for a road trip to Mount Rushmore, so that’s pretty good.

Chris Boles / Fire & Flour

× Expand Chris Boles of Fire and Flour

Home baker extraordinaire Chris Boles has launched a bread business out of his kitchen using only organic heritage flour from North Branch–based Sunrise Flour Mill. To fulfill orders, which are placed on social media, Boles does “bread drops” at coffee shops and other businesses. fireandflourbread.com

Why do the bread business from home?

It just makes sense for my family right now. I can keep my good-paying, flexible job and still bake bread on the side. I don’t do it for the cash—I do it for the love of bread. I was just baking and baking to learn how to perfect things, and I was giving away all this bread to my friends, who said I should sell it. So I opened up the offerings on social media and started doing bread drops. People are into it.

What’s the key to good bread?

Good flour is the beginning. Then just make it over and over. Don’t be afraid to mess up. And use your hands. I get constant feedback from my hands. Also, connect with others—there’s a whole world of home bread bakers I’ve hooked up with and shared stories with since starting this.

Do you have any tips for amateur bread bakers?

Don’t worry about ugly bread. It’s true we eat with our eyes first, but it’s the flavor we remember.

What’s your dream?

To keep making amazing bread and share it! I want everyone to know that wheat is not the enemy and that naturally leavened bread can be a part of a healthy life. That, and a wood-fired oven would be great.

