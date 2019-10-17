Ten Apple Orchards with Hard Cider at Their Core

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sweetland Orchard

Nothing says fall like a tall glass of hard apple cider. It’s made from autumn’s favorite fruit, after all, and its rich variety of color emulates the changing leaves. Luckily for those of us who can’t get enough of our favorite, though quickly vanishing season, there are oodles of orchards in the surrounding area to celebrate all of the bounties of fall: apples, cider, hayrides, and all.

Located in the idyllic countryside near Buffalo, the family-run orchard has more to boast of than delicious apples: For your sipping pleasure, the farm is also the original home to Number 12 Cider. While you can now drink the sweet beverage in their North Loop cider house, it becomes an integrated autumn experience when you visit the birthplace, pick some apples, and then sip on an artfully crafted cider. Every one of their hard ciders is made from a unique mix of apples, resulting in dry, semi-dry, semi-sweet, and sweet blends. Whichever route you choose, you're sure to find a cider suitable to your tastebuds. The orchard is conveniently open every day through October with no admission charge. deerlakeorchard.com

Make a day of your visit to this south-of-the-metro orchard in Webster, which puts the focus on the apples and cider, meaning no admission fees, no haunted houses, and no corn mazes. With plenty of fresh apples, orchard-fresh snacks, and of course, hard apple cider—all available in their market-style barn—this location makes for a laid-back outing. Sweetland Orchard Cider is available for purchase in the Twin Cities, but it's more fun to follow up your cider drinking with a stroll among the apple groves. It's open weekends in September and October, so be sure to make it over while you still can. It’s not a pick-your-own orchard, but you can still bring home lots of apples (without all that hard work). Plus, you can find apples and ciders for every palate, like their unique Scrumpy Cherry Rhubarb blend that was yummy enough to be at the State Fair for the last two years. sweetlandorchard.com

This orchard is an autumn classic, and luckily there's no price tag getting in. Besides apple picking, find wagon rides, a goat farm, wine tasting at St. Croix Vineyards, and enhanced apple juice at Thor’s Hard Cider. Named after Aamodt’s founder and the current proprietors' great-grandfather, Thor Aamodt, this local brand has several cider varieties available at the farm for you to taste. Pressed onsite and made from all-natural apple juice, you can actually see they make their cider with care. Thor's Hard Cider is available every day at the orchard and is also served at several locations in nearby downtown Stillwater. aamodtsapplefarm.com

For those of you willing to jump over to Stockholm, Wisconsin, Maiden Rock Cider is worth the trip over the river. Their owners have stuck to their plan of making quality adult beverages, and they have been rewarded by placing in the Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition. Sample from several different hard cider and wine options in their tasting room, or take a river boat cruise on the La Crosse Queen aided by ciders, wines, appetizers, and beautiful views. Punctuate your cider-filled fun with a corn maze, hay ride, picnic, and apple, pumpkin and gourd picking. In peak season (July–October) they're open daily, only weekends November-March, and then hours and days increase again in April. maidenrockappleswinerycidery.com

The Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard near Jordan is home to its own delicious cidery, producing Sponsel’s Minnesota Harvest Cider, which comes in varieties like Happily Apple, Prairie Perry, and Cranberry Tart. They grow, ferment, and bottle the cider at their orchard, where you can drink a cold glass of cider and specialty flights at their craft cider bar in the apple lodge. If you're feeling peckish, find snacks, baked delicacies, speciality jams, and maple syrup in the lodge too. You can eat lunch at the Lodge Grill, check out the barnyard, and view the grounds from the luxury of a wagon. Plus, there's no entrance fee, so you can spend your dollars on the good stuff. minnesotaharvest.net

Pick your apples and drink them too at the west metro's favorite family-jammed Minnetonka Orchards and the neighboring Painter Creek Winery and Cidery. Embrace fall and everything apple as you savor your cider in the patio or tasting room. Play games and hang out in the family and pet friendly atmosphere. Be sure to also check out the orchard’s brat, donut, and caramel apple houses to snack on their famous apple donuts and cider brats. Shop for holiday gifts in the retail barn, where you can find all manner of goodies, or take a break from all the cidery fun on an Instagram-worthy nature walk. The orchard has an admission fee on the weekends, but Painter Creek does not. minnetonkaorchards.com

Award-winning plum wine and cider blends make the Cider Haus a must-do at this orchard located near the classic small town of Montgomery, an hour south of Minneapolis. Try the crisp Northern Trek dry sparkling cider, which blends Zestar, Honeycrisp, Honeygold, and Haralson apples. Maple Run is for those with a sweet tooth, while their Graff has the vague imprint of a beer as one quarter of it is English ale. Listen to live acoustic music on the weekends while you drink in the view and your cider. There's no entry fee to hang out at the Orchard Store, but there is a cost to participate in activities like the corn maze, apple picking, and hayrides. montgomeryorchard.com

Out near Dundas, close to Northfield, Keepsake's orchard rolls over its acreage ripe with apples meant for the bottle, not pies. The cidery features live musical performances, and the tasting room (also affectionately called the Toastie Room) offers snacks like apple and cheese pairings, soup, grilled sandwiches, as well as regularly scheduled cookouts. Bonus: Most of their food is locally grown and made. Choose from a carefully curated selection of dry ciders, all crafted from local fruit and native wild yeast. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with no fee for admission. mncider.com

Located on the edge of St. Joseph, Milk & Honey Ciders boasts a beautiful and pretty new taproom surrounded by the orchards responsible for the cider you sip. Take in a bonfire, games, music, and special events at the puppy-friendly orchards. While the cider is available for purchase all over the Twin Cities, the surrounding area of Stearns County offers a bit of quiet respite from the city hubbub. It should be noted that their apples are meant for drinking, not eating. There's no cost to get in, and you can bring your own food, order delivery, buy a frozen pizza there, or, if you're lucky, there may be a food truck hanging out. milkandhoneyciders.com

Do not be deceived by the abundance of grapes, as Four Daughters is a fully operational cidery and the proud creators of Loon Juice Cider, as well as a winery. Stretch your legs after the two hour drive from Minneapolis in the Spring Valley vineyard (it's about 30 minutes south of Rochester) and choose from their restaurant's ever-changing gourmet menu chock-full of locally sourced food. Loon Juice showcases Minnesota’s apple of choice, the Honeycrisp, in each of their ciders, making blends like the Ginger Mojito and Strawberry Shandy. No admission price, just good cider and tasty food. fourdaughtersvineyard.com