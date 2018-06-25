The 'Anti-Restaurant' Trend and What It Means for Twin Cities Restaurant-Goers

× Expand Illustration by James Boast Dining Illustration

The restaurant industry is pretty fluid. We’ve seen food trucks and pop-ups, alternatives to rising real estate costs, become part of the landscape. We’ve witnessed door-to-door restaurant delivery negating dining-room-only service. To me, these are evolutions in the industry.

But as I watch the latest wave of changes in our local dining scene, with owners and chefs proudly distinguishing themselves as creating “anti-restaurants,” disruption comes to mind. They’re trying to change the model from inside, which may be the only way to fix some issues. What worries me is what seems to be left out of their new formulas: the paying customer.

When Fig & Farro hosted its pre-opening press event, the owners told us that it was an “anti-restaurant.” The vegetarian/vegan restaurant in Uptown is focused on affecting climate change, they said, describing it as a social experiment. Without a chef in charge of the kitchen, servers and cooks are interchangeable, everyone earns $15 an hour and shares tips. So if social justice is their first goal, and their staff comes second, where does that leave food quality and the guest experience?

Restaurants serving a side of social change are nothing new. Breaking Bread Café in North Minneapolis teaches at-risk youth culinary and business management skills. The restaurant also answers a need for affordable and nourishing food in its neighborhood. The care the café shows its employees spills over to the customer; I have never left at the end of a meal there without feeling like I’d been hugged by the entire staff. It’s quite the turnabout at Fig & Farro. In a few visits, I found servers who seemed very uninformed about the food, to a point of indifference, as well as crazy-long stretches of time where no one interacted with us at all, like we were invisible. As a diner there, I don’t seem to matter beyond funding its mission.

Another new restaurant in St. Paul is also trying to shake things up. Run by a collaborative of chefs who share profits, Just/Us serves fat burgers by day and a gorgeous tasting menu by night. Its mission is to create a profitable model for cooks by cutting out the traditional front-of-house service. Here, cooks also run the dining room so that “the barrier between chef and diner is non-existent.”

Chefs as servers isn’t a new concept. Travail in Robbinsdale has worked the model since 2010, with cooks not only delivering the dish but also explaining the usually elaborate story behind it. Less so at Just/Us, where our food was sometimes dropped on the table without descriptions, bottles were left un-poured, and there were some questionable hygiene practices. I don’t mind casual service, and the price-friendly menu is in keeping with that approachability, but the aloof attitude seems to say Just/Us is really just about them, and we’re just lucky to be there.

I’m all for being an advocate for change. Evolving the industry is necessary and important, but doing it at the expense of the paying guest is self-sabotage. I would hope that the innovators see this as more of a warning and less of a condemnation, there is always time to empower hospitality. If the guest experience isn’t equally as important as the restaurant’s mission, eventually the dining room will be empty. Nothing will have changed, evolved, or been disrupted.

For more food and dining coverage, sign up for our newsletter.