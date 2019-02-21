Allianz Field Hires Justin Sutherland as Culinary Consultant

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog

Did chef Justin Sutherland win his Top Chef run? The whole town is wildly speculating, though we’ll learn for real by late March, when this season concludes. Till then, chew on this: Our hometown star Sutherland has been named the new culinary top dog at Allianz Field, the Twin Cities’ newest stadium and home of the Major League Soccer team Minnesota United.

What does this mean? “I’ll be working with the chefs of Delaware North,” the food and beverage company that runs things at Target Field and the Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport, Sutherland told me. “They want someone who’s fairly tapped in to the St. Paul culinary scene, to work with smaller restaurants, bigger restaurants, Somali spots, Hmong restaurants, everyone—and that’s me.”

Here’s what to expect: Allianz Field will have something like 14 built-in brick and mortar concessions and another dozen carts, as well as 3 VIP live-cooking areas, and they’ll be open during the 20-something home soccer games, as well as for the concerts, the Tommy-Johnnie football game, and whatever else happens at the stadium.

“Soccer is such an international sport, they wanted to make sure the food story was the same,” Sutherland told me. Well, this all sounds very cool, like a food hall come to life, with 19,000 seats.

While I had him on the line I asked Sutherland if the rumors were true that Pearl and the Thief would be relocating to one of the big new hotels in downtown Minneapolis. “That is true, but they want to control the marketing,” he confirmed.

Good news on both sides of the Mississippi then!