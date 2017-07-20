A Night in the Life of a Baker

1 of 12
10:42 p.m. Already two-and-a-half hours into her 12-hour overnight routine, Sarah Botcher tends pots of pastry cream and candied oranges on the stove at the kitchen she rents from Black Forest Inn in Minneapolis.
Photographs by Mark Kegans
10:57 p.m. Botcher measures flour and sugar for scone batter. For the 10,000 (or so) pastries she creates each month, she uses an average of 400 pounds of sugar, 500 pounds of butter, and 800 pounds of flour.
11:12 p.m. Our hero kneads dough for scones. On an average night, she makes 40 to 50 of these “biscuits in disguise.” This night’s flavors were currant and bacon cheddar.
11:25 p.m. With an eye for consistency, symmetry, and detail, Botcher weighs and adjusts each currant scone to five ounces before baking.
12:14 a.m. Botcher cuts squares of dough for her vegetarian croissant, which features yukon potato, onion confit, thyme, and Gruyère cheese.
12:27 a.m. Botcher carries containers filled with recipe ingredients from the cooler to her cooking area.
1:59 a.m. The bake has begun. Botcher removes trays of golden almond-encrusted croissants with an almond frangipane cream.
4:43 a.m. With the night’s bake complete, Botcher readies delivery bins according to each store’s specific daily list of pastries.
4:55 a.m. Never wasting a moment to be productive, Botcher cleans her cooking area before the delivery run (even though she’ll return to the kitchen for another hour or more of prep work for Tuesday’s bake).
5:20 a.m. At dawn on Tuesday morning, Botcher loads her car with bins of still-warm pastries for delivery to four Spyhouse stores and One On One Bicycle Studio in Minneapolis.
5:28 a.m. Botcher carries her pastries to the Spyhouse store on Hennepin in Uptown, her third of five daily stops. After the deliveries, she usually returns to the kitchen to prep for the next bake or do paperwork.
5:48 a.m. As the sun rises, Botcher nears Spyhouse in Northeast Minneapolis. “I love this time of day,” she says. “It’s quiet and there’s very little traffic.”
To describe Minneapolis baker Sarah Botcher as “a night person” might be the understatement of the year. Photographer Mark Kegans followed the one-woman show through her typical routine, which starts at 8 p.m. and ends with next-day delivery to Spyhouse coffee locations and beyond.