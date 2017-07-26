A Love Letter to Local Donuts

Photo by Terry Brennan
Local Bakeries 2017 - Donuts
Our donut game is strong in the North, whether you stuff them with Nutella, top them with bacon, or robe them in sprinkles and sparkles or just a light swath of lemony lavender glaze. Here are a few of our faves.
Texas Donut
Hans Bakery
1423 5th Ave., Anoka, 763-421-4200, hans-bakery.com
Nutella-Filled
Bogart’s Doughnut Co.
904 W. 36th St., Mpls., 612-886-1670, bogartsdoughnutco.com
Rainbow Road
Cardigan Donuts
City Center, Mpls., 612-259-7804, cardigandonuts.com
Summit Great Northern
Mojo Monkey Donuts
1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz
Rainbow Pride
Angel Food Bakery
86 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-238-1435, angelfoodmn.com
Mini Spiced
Chef Shack
Various locations, 507-358-4220, chefshackranch.com
Girl Next Door
Glam Doll Donuts
2605 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-7064; 519 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-223-8071, glamdolldonuts.com
Cotton Candy Donut
Mojo Monkey Donuts
1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz
Neile’s 7-Layer Church Bar Donut
Angel Food Bakery
86 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-238-1435, angelfoodmn.com
The Gay 90s
SSSDude-Nutz
Various locations, 310-292-1873, sssdude-nutz.com
Assortment of Minis
Rebel Donut Bar
1226 NE 2nd St., Mpls., 763-245-2929, rebeldonutbar.com
French Cruller
Cardigan Donuts
City Center, Mpls., 612-259-7804, cardigandonuts.com
Sprinkle
Glam Doll Donuts
2605 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-7064; 519 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-223-8071, glamdolldonuts.com
Tres Leches
Mojo Monkey Donuts
1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz