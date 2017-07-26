A Love Letter to Local Donuts

× Expand Photo by Terry Brennan Local Bakeries 2017 - Donuts

Our donut game is strong in the North, whether you stuff them with Nutella, top them with bacon, or robe them in sprinkles and sparkles or just a light swath of lemony lavender glaze. Here are a few of our faves.

Texas Donut

Hans Bakery

1423 5th Ave., Anoka, 763-421-4200, hans-bakery.com

Nutella-Filled

Bogart’s Doughnut Co.

904 W. 36th St., Mpls., 612-886-1670, bogartsdoughnutco.com

Rainbow Road

Cardigan Donuts

City Center, Mpls., 612-259-7804, cardigandonuts.com

Summit Great Northern

Mojo Monkey Donuts

1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz

Rainbow Pride

Angel Food Bakery

86 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-238-1435, angelfoodmn.com

Mini Spiced

Chef Shack

Various locations, 507-358-4220, chefshackranch.com

Girl Next Door

Glam Doll Donuts

2605 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-7064; 519 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-223-8071, glamdolldonuts.com

Cotton Candy Donut

Mojo Monkey Donuts

1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz

Neile’s 7-Layer Church Bar Donut

Angel Food Bakery

86 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-238-1435, angelfoodmn.com

The Gay 90s

SSSDude-Nutz

Various locations, 310-292-1873, sssdude-nutz.com

Assortment of Minis

Rebel Donut Bar

1226 NE 2nd St., Mpls., 763-245-2929, rebeldonutbar.com

French Cruller

Cardigan Donuts

City Center, Mpls., 612-259-7804, cardigandonuts.com

Sprinkle

Glam Doll Donuts

2605 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-7064; 519 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-223-8071, glamdolldonuts.com

Tres Leches

Mojo Monkey Donuts

1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz

