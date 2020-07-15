5 Drive-Ins Around the Metro

Put those fries and fried chicken on the dashboard. Summer is back, baby!

As soon as the snow melts and the motorcycles start roaring down the roads, the carhops can’t be far behind. Snackers and car nerds alike rev up when our local drive-ins start opening in the spring—this year more than ever.

In 1961, when the Bennyhoff family opened the Minnetonka Drive In, they couldn’t have known they’d become social-distancing pioneers by enabling us to order and then eat in our cars. And yet we find ourselves nearly 60 years later on a summer drive toward this retro design landmark to indulge in a housemade root beer, a bucket of fried chicken, or a double-stacked Minnetonka Twin burger.

Just like every other summer—a gift from another time.

 4658 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-471-9383, minnetonkadrivein.com

4 More Drive-Ins Around the Metro

Peppermint Twist

Head west to Delano until you see the hot-pink drive-in decked in teddy bears and candy swirls. The onion rings are perfect, the burgers are worthy, and the raspberry shakes are legend. Bring cash. 763-972-2572, thepepperminttwist.com 

Taylors Falls Drive In

Running for 60+ years, this retro spot champions local farms. Get the Duke Western burger or battered cod fish fry dinner. Just don’t skip the malts. 651-465-7831, taylorsfallsdrivein.com

Galaxy Drive In

It’s back! The eye-popping space-age eatery in St. Louis Park had been dark for a few years, but is nearly open again with new management. 952-277-7777, claysgalaxy.com 

Dari-ette Drive In

Listed for sale earlier in the year, St. Paul’s Italian American drive-in is open for another round of pizza burgers, meatball subs, and signature Dillee bars. 651-776-3470

