4 Apple Orchards a Drive Away

Pine Tree Apple Orchard The Apple Store: Pine Tree orchard in White Bear

Watching the cider revolution wash over Minnesota has provided us with one of the great culinary satisfactions of the last decade. Minnesota apples, elevated to the status of fine wine! But wait, you say: Why can’t I have that experience right in the orchard where those apples grow, while eating cider donuts, playing with the family dog, and taking home bags of rare apples and pears to go?

Friend, you can have all that at Sweetland Orchard, where Mike and Gretchen Perbix and their extended family welcome all comers to their extremely artisanal and elite orchard-and-cider operation. They’re growing the kinds of apples you read about in old horticulture annuals and tree catalogs: say, an old classic like Duchess of Oldenburg, or Firecracker, with its brilliant red flesh on the inside. This place is also extremely open, warm, and family centered. Grandpa greets visitors; the farm kids can often be seen scampering down a line of trees.

Check Sweetland’s website year-round for special events like apple trivia and tours. And the samples are plentiful: Kids can sip free fresh-pressed cider while adults try high-proof cider. Sweetland wants to let you in on the local cider revolution, so the orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until late October. Sweetland Orchard; 26205 Fairlawn Ave., Webster, 651-252-4337, sweetlandorchard.com

An Apple a Day...

U-Pick is fading away as an orchard tradition because some people seem to treat the trees roughly. Please, be gentle! Sponsel’s throws open the gates to this sweet, old-fashioned farm earlier than most anyone. Send the older kids off to the apple launcher while you sip a cider in the shade. 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., Jordan, 952-492-2785, minnesotaharvest.net

Pine Tree is one of the state’s oldest eating-apple apple-orchards and a test plot that fruit breeders use for their trials of promising trees. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202, pinetreeappleorchard.com

The petting zoo at LuceLine makes your orchard experience an Instagram dream: fainting goats, mini donkeys, babydoll sheep, cats, chickens, dogs. Of course, there’s also hay rides, corn mazes, and, yes, apples. 2755 Rose Ave., Watertown, 612-817-6229, lucelineorchard.com