3 Slurp-Worthy Noodle Spots

In a month that often feels like winter’s hangover, the only way to keep from going stir-crazy may be slurping and twirling noodles like a kid. Suck strings at these local noodle haunts.

A second location just opened on Como Avenue, with the same spicy “Magma” and traditional tonkotsu ramen as the original Kingfield spot. ramenkazama.com

This fragrant and bright Thai khao soi is the way to go. Curried Chiang Mai egg noodles swim with beef, cilantro, and greens. senyai-senlek.com

Bucatini all’amatriciana plays smoky pancetta against spicy chili flakes in a rich and vibrant tomato sauce. Worth the carbs. alventorestaurant.com

