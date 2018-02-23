3 Slurp-Worthy Noodle Spots

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Ramen from Ramen Kazama
Ramen Kazama
In a month that often feels like winter’s hangover, the only way to keep from going stir-crazy may be slurping and twirling noodles like a kid. Suck strings at these local noodle haunts.
Ramen Kazama
A second location just opened on Como Avenue, with the same spicy “Magma” and traditional tonkotsu ramen as the original Kingfield spot. ramenkazama.com
Sen Yai Sen Lek
This fragrant and bright Thai khao soi is the way to go. Curried Chiang Mai egg noodles swim with beef, cilantro, and greens. senyai-senlek.com
Al Vento
Bucatini all’amatriciana plays smoky pancetta against spicy chili flakes in a rich and vibrant tomato sauce. Worth the carbs. alventorestaurant.com
For more spots to dine in the Twin Cities, check out our Restaurant Directory.