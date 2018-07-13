3 Road Trip-Worthy Restaurants

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Stockholm Pie Company
Slices at Stockholm Pie Company
Your belly is empty; your gas tank is full. This is the year that you’re going to rent a convertible and hit all those food destinations outside the metro, right? Fire up Waze and follow our lead.
Head southeast into Wisconsin for a slice of pie. (We tried cherry, double lemon, and coconut cream.) The attached General Store stocks jam, cheese, beer, and vintage bric-a-brac to fill the backseat. stockholmpieandgeneralstore.com
Bait & Hook
You might be shocked to learn there’s a stellar seafood bar and grill out west, in Cokato. But that shock will abate a bite or two into the old-school lobster roll. baitandhookmn.com
OMC Smokehouse
Point your wagon Duluthward for this barbecue joint, which offers locally raised meats (oink, moo, and cluck) for Nashville hot chicken, Texas-style chopped brisket, and more. omcsmokehouse.com
