3 Restaurants with Elevated Bar Snacks

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Monte Carlo bar Monte Carlo

During this frenzied time of year, what’s better than posting up at the bar and grabbing a moment with old friends? If the get-together includes the perfect pairing of drinks and snacks, all the merrier.

Wax nostalgic with your bestie over a hi-lo evening of wings and bubbles at one of our classic bars.

The Dinette Old Fashioned, mixed with Old Gran Dad bourbon, makes a good slow sipper while you split a humbly awesome bologna sandwich.

This classic neighborhood wine bar, with nearly a hundred glasses on the list, opens up an evening to mussels, cheese plates, and conversation.