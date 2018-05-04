3 Restaurants for Post-Farmers' Market Brunching

× Expand Brunch at Spoonriver | Photo by Caitlin Abrams Brunch at Spoonriver

The sun comes out and the farmers follow. There’s nothing like a spring stroll through one of our local farmers’ markets to build a weekend appetite for a brunch breakaway. Fill up your tote and beeline it to one of these nearby restaurants for a post-market meal.

Brenda Langton helped found the Mill City Farmers Market, which sits adjacent to her fresh and sustainable eatery. Try the orange blossom-coconut milk French toast with Greek honey yogurt. spoonriver.com

Across from the St. Paul Farmers’ Market, this eatery will check your overflowing market bags in the cooler while you brunch on its champagne-boosted double cheeseburger. saintdinette.com

The Linden Hills Farmers Market presents the perfect invitation to wander this sweet neighborhood. Especially when you finally land at Tilia for peanut butter waffles. tiliampls.com

