3 New Takeout and Delivery Spots to Try

By the year 2020, the National Restaurant Association says, some 70 percent of restaurant traffic will come from takeout and delivery. Thankfully, this growth won’t come from Domino’s and Jimmy John’s alone. While we wait for a hyperloop to ferry us seven-minute sushi orders from Nobu in Los Angeles, check out a few new faces taking the local lead right now.

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Sweet Chow, Running Tap, and ClusterTruck Delivery food 1. Korean sticky wings, saucy and crisp all at once! 2. Smart laarb, packed separately for your assembling pleasure. 3. Rich brisket over rice with kimchi and house pickles. 4. A hearty veggie banh mi, with cauliflower “pâte.” 5. Fried rice, with wok-crusted bits, topped with fresh herbs.

It’s in the name: This place is built for speed and convenience. You can order at the counter and grab a seat, you can order ahead and have it waiting for you, or you can have this North Loop crew bring the food right to your door by bike. Hot and cold bits come packed separately, and a lot of the same herbs and garnishes accent different dishes. Efficiency in action! From perfectly sticky-crisp fried wings to crisp vegetables in yellow curry, everything seems fresh tasting and well made. 116 1st Ave. N., Mpls., chowtakeaway.com

Wish you had some of Fair State Brewing’s smoked sour wheat Lichtenhainer, but you’re only dressed for Netflix and the sofa? Created by a pair of college pals and a little brother, this new startup brings taproom-exclusive beers to your door. Just pick your beer, set your delivery time, and they’ll show up with a freshly filled growler or bottle in hand. They don’t mark up the beer, but there is a delivery charge, calculated by distance (and your desperation?). Never resting, the group is expanding into wine delivery. running-tap.com

Just launched in Minneapolis, this national company promises to deliver good food, fast. Using streamlined technology, and curbside drop-off, the kitchen cooks your food to order, then delivers it, all within an average of 21 minutes. They’ll ping you and meet up wherever you are: sitting at a brewery, reading in the park. clustertruck.com

