3 Must-Try Cheffy Hot Dogs

Nothing says summer like sneaking out of work early and hitting up a patio for a righteous hot dog and cold beverage. Especially these days, with all the cheffy love given to franks.

Butcher & The Boar - Its beer garden opens at 4 pm in summer, and you’d be wise to amble over for the king of footlongs or the best kraut-topped deal in town: a beer, a brat, and a shot for $12.

Wienery - Down and dirty dogs are the name of the game at this low-key joint near the U of M. Get the Mr. Sunshine with spicy giardiniera and cheese or the Minneapolis, which is a Chicago dog upgraded with slaw.

Kyatchi - Japanese hot dogs need a place in your eating repertoire—especially ones topped with avocado and egg, as they are here. Or try the Kinoko Dog with sautéed mushrooms, soy butter, and parmesan cheese.