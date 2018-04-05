3 Local Seafood Spots to Feel Good About

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Chef's choice platter at Kyatchi
OK, so we actually live in a landlocked state. But beyond using our lake fish, some of our favorite local restaurants support sustainable seafood programs that try to minimize harm to the world’s oceans and fisheries. Love your lakes, love your oceans!
Kyatchi
The first sushi shop in Minneapolis to fully embrace sustainable seafood recently opened a second location in Lowertown. Success! That chef’s choice platter is a bounty of fresh fish. kyatchi.com
Sea Change
The Guthrie’s premier restaurant, with its river-view patio, stands out as a longtime supporter of ethical fisheries. The langoustines from the raw bar continue to enchant. seachangempls.com
Smack Shack
Since its beginnings as a food truck, this lobster haunt has committed to sustainability. The whole point of its annual Crayfest is to combat invasive crayfish species in local lakes. If you can eat ’em, you can beat ’em. smack-shack.com