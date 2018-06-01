3 Charming Restaurant Patio Spots in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Rooftop at 4Bells in Minneapolis

The first rite of June should be a half-day Friday spent lolling on a sunny patio. Steal some sunshine—and snack time—at these outdoor hangs.

The roof top patio stays open year-round, but the Loring Park views (and people-watching) get better in summer. Grab that frozen negroni to cool off from spicy peel ’n’eat shrimp. 4bells.com

Still a poor man’s paradise on the river, Suzi’s tiki-tinged fun never ends. Dry-rubbed wings under a thatched umbrella! psychosuzis.com

Tucked behind this Cathedral Hill Italian, a two-tiered patio invites you for glasses of Barbera and textbook carpaccio. lagrollastpaul.com

