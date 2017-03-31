3 Champs of Brunch

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Lobster scramble at Tria

Easter is one of the biggest brunch days of the year, so book early. Here are three champs of the meal to inspire you.

Lake Elmo Inn

This buffet brunch wonderland in the east metro is worth your drive. It feels like there are miles of options, from made-to-order omelets to stacks of shrimp and smoked salmon. And don’t forget a bottomless glass of champagne.

Tria

A brunch tradition in North Oaks any time of the year, Tria has an easy neighborhood elegance. Splurge on the lobster scramble on brioche with asparagus, a perfectly spring-y morning meal.

Betty Danger’s Country Club

If you like brunch with a side of sport, check out the mini golf at this faux country club in Nordeast. Try Miss Porter’s pork chilaquiles before hitting the greens.