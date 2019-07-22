Vote: 2019 Burger Bracket

Welcome to the tastiest bracket of 2019! This is your chance to decide the next burger to enter the iconic League of Champions (the greatest burgers in the land, from the Parlour burger to Matt’s Jucy Lucy, these are beyond discussion).

We’ve rounded up 32 of the Twin Cities burger contenders that we think reach into a burger lover’s soul for one reason or another, and they’re all in the August issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. As we knock them down, we’ll get to a mano e mano situation with the two top contenders. Won’t that be a splash.

Grab a copy of the bracket on the newsstand, fill it out and game the game with your burger crawling buddies. And vote often, because with each vote, you’re entered to win fabulous gift cards to some of the burger shops featured.

Who’s the next best of the best? Stay tuned!

× Burger Bracket

ROUND 1:

It’s the top contending 32 burgers from all over the metro, seeded by our editors. Voting runs through July 27, so you have time to get out and eat a few to polish your burger judging skills if need be. Take a photo and tag us @mspmag or #MSPBurgerBracket and we’ll enter you to win some burger gift cards!

PS Steak’s steak-cuts burger is a giant and joyous face-fest in the lounge. It’s picture perfect with a fat, steak-riddled patty, topped with a tubular onion ring—all dripping with cheese and speared with a stick.

Head downstairs to Constantine, beneath the Hotel Ivy, to find a dark corner, and summon the Dirty Double. You’ll get thin, griddled patties of house-ground chuck and brisket, served in light, crushable buns with all the classic fixings that remind you of McDonald’s. But so much better.

Lowry Hill Meats does their butchery by carving up whole animals, and saving the good stuff for the burgers. They sear them on a flat-top right behind the butcher counter. This high quality burger comes covered with their signature house-made American cheese (made with cheese, not chemicals) and bright, house-made pickles. It’s basic—and spectacularly complex.

If you should find yourself at The Lynhall in the noon hour, order the lunch-only Double Beef burger. It starts with a local Peterson beef patty, topped with a richly stewed short rib and a fried egg. Move that laptop—unless you want to get serious yolk drippage on it.

The Manny’s burger is as big as the downtown steak institution itself. It’s two patties that taste like steak, it’s short ribs, it’s beautiful fried and breaded shallots and mushrooms. It’s so big that you need two hands, a forward lean, and a small construction crane to pick up.

Why shouldn’t your burger arrive on high, as the servers deliver at Eastside? When Jamie Malone took over the downtown restaurant, she created a burger that deserves to be served atop a glass stand. Once you get it in hand, you’ll see the nubby edges of crispy smashed beef—and down it goes.

Regulars to Burch Steak know that there’s an American Wagyu beef situation going on with this burger sitting at the bottom of the menu. The aged cheddar gets its balance from a crunchy slaw: You’ll taste it in just two juicy bites.

Once part of a 14-location, 24-hour local chain, The Band Box stands out as one of the most historic burger spots in the Twin Cities. And this plain-style burger keeps making history. For the Baby Double, you’ll want lots of griddle-seared onions to give the beef its signature onion flavor, before hitting the plate on a fresh Franklin Street bun.

You might feel that the Gavin Kaysen’s Dirty French at Bellecour is the Versailles of burgers. Opulently dirty, this dry-aged beef burger comes gilded with gruyere and drips richness with its black truffle sauce. Add a caramelized onion and an elegant leaf of Bibb lettuce and you’ve got something very on-point for Wayzata.

All you need is $6.75, cash (no plastic!), for an olive burger at Sandy’s Tavern, one of the last perfectly preserved old-school palaces. Sour cream makes this burger lighter; green olives make it salty. The taste? Simple, unfussy, eternal.

St. Genevieve’s kitchen grinds its Kobe brisket with chuck and forms it into a lacy griddled patty. This gets a boost of sautéed onions and a thick and creamy sauce made of white cheddar cheese sauce. No yellow American slices in cellophane here: just a handful of sliced cornichon pickles tossed in the burger’s general direction.

Copper Cow has a strong burger game running. Evidence is the Swiss Forager burger. It starts solidly with locally raised beef, cradled in a house-baked milk-and-honey bun. In the middle, roasted wild mushrooms and crispy fried onions swim in creamy Swiss cheese. It’s a full-on savory umami bomb.

At Ben Rients’s Lyn65, the always-packed cheffy outpost in Richfield, he puts out the tribute to the Au Cheval burger right on the menu. Lyn65’s double cheeseburger, slathered with American cheese, capped with salty pickles, and a winning dijonnaise sauce, presents a perfect homage.

Only recently, with the change in ownership, have the burgers justified a visit to Red Rooster. These superior bar burgers respect the pink, commit to seasoning, and present themselves in plush bun that delivers meat and cheese to your face. There are plenty of versions to choose from, but the Double Cheese is the move.

The double cheeseburger that once served Downtown lunchers at Il Foro, moved with its creator to Martina’s brunch menu. Now, that decadent and beefy tornado of meat and cheese is on a Sunday fun day menu, where a burger this decadent belongs.

You don’t have to bowl just to go to Park Tavern, right? Go for the Butcher Burger. Steaky cuts and butter (the other white meat?) make a decadent grind. The cheese holds it all together. And the flavor snap on top? That comes from whiskey onions (a sweet touch), balanced by a fresh, sinus-clearing horseradish aioli.

Café Alma offers a stellar lamb burger and a benchmark turkey burger on the daily menu. But if you want a gorgeous double cheeseburger—with “oooh mommy” sauce and tart pickles—you’ll have to wait until Thursday nights.

Manger, in Bayport, use a wood-fired brick oven to cook their half-pound burger. Chuck and brisket get pattied up and then slapped on a cast-iron skillet that’s been heating at 700 degrees. Talk about sear. On top goes a healthy nob of rich double Gloucester cheese (plus provolone for structure), plus a lovely smear of thyme-honey mustard.

TC 400 Tavern has a burger party going on. We’re hooked on the hangover burger: Its juicy half-pound, never-frozen patties wear bacon, avocado, smoked gouda, pepper jack, a fried egg, and a pool of local hot sauce aioli from Cry Baby Craig.

At Jellybean & Julia’s, you know when you step in the door that it’s all about the details. And you know it when the delicious trucker burger arrives: butter-seared, loaded high with cooked onions, big strips of bacon, and plenty of cheese. Small details add up to a monumental whole.

Pickle aioli is the kind of cheffy insight that separates the Tongue in Cheek local-beef burger from the herd. It’s tangy and bright; the butter-seared bun light and rich. Add a raft of Romaine chiffonade (no ordinary lettuce) and you’ve got this stellar double cheese burger.

They’re not burgers, they’re Meisterburgers! This means they hold toppings that the world’s non-Meisters can’t handle. It also means two—count them, two—pounds of never-frozen and well-griddled beef in the burger called…yes…the Two Pounder.

Surly Brewing nails both burgers and beer at an elite level. To go with its hoppity brews, the beer hall offers a double burger that keeps to the simplest of ideas: good meat, good cheese, and good char. Dijonnaise and a bite of red onion provide the flourish.

Beast BBQ’s Double Butt Burger feels like a brilliant proof-of-concept for a pork burger. To make it, the kitchen combines fresh ground pork and smoked pork butt from the smoker. Next, they sizzle the patties on a griddle until they positively crackle at the edges with crisp bacon sear. It’s a wildly delicious effort.

You really taste the cuts in the ultra-steaky burger at St. Paul’s The Lex, where chef Jack Riebel house-blends chuck with steak trimmings. It’s a cheffy riff on the Big Mac with a sesame seed bun and the deluxe sauce, but one big patty instead of two.

Mickey’s Diner—the gleaming art-deco jewel of St. Paul—cooks a day-making burger. Get it as the patty melt for a particularly out-of-time, Humphrey-Bogart-and-Raymond-Chandler-in-heaven feeling. And marvel at the fact that they still give you a side of baked beans, with an option for buttery hash browns, too.

Groveland Tap is a St. Paul wonderland of burgers. One burger arrives stuffed with Ellsworth cheese curds; another one so loaded with fresh guacamole that it’s practically a superfood. Don’t miss the popper lucy, which ingeniously turns a burger into a sort of beef-wrapped jalapeno-popper.

J. Selby’s, has our only plant-based burger in the bracket. Theirs stands out as a top choice for vegans and vegetarians who have embraced the Impossible or Beyond plant based patties. Their Dirty Secret burger gives you the full burger experience, double stacked like a Big Mac with shredded lettuce, special sauce, pickles, and vegan cheez.

At Octo Fishbar/Birch’s Lowertown, French-derived Limousin beef, from Peterson Craftsman Meats. Peterson maintains its only retail butcher shop in Lowertown, right next to superstar chef Tim McKee’s fish-focused restaurant. Which makes this the best burger you can get in a fish house. It’s got a savory depth, a beefier beef flavor, with pickles, cheese and “comeback sauce.”

Obb’s Bar has anchored Dayton’s Bluff since 1934, and when you try the Dixie Patty, you quickly know why. It’s a whole world, that burger! Good dark rye bread holds a sizzled beef patty, American and pepper-jack cheese, jalapeno slices, onions, and chipotle bacon.

This spot looks like any average American dive bar, but you’re in for a miraculous discovery with the Double Bull’s Horn burger. Gloriously deep seared, yet somehow loose and delightfully sloppy, those stacked patties present a double-handful example of what happens when elite chefs take on corner-bar grub.

Seasoning the meat may be the most underappreciated part of the burger equation. Home Street Home Café takes the art to its highest form, in west St. Paul. Consider the blue-cheese stuffed burger. Coarse-ground, grass-fed beef (from a local farmer in Watertown) gets a core blue cheese. On top, Havarti and grilled strips of red bell pepper and onion add layers of savory dimension.

Sweepstakes gift cards provided by: