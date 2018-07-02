20 Local Beers for Summer

Raspberry blonde ales. Clean kölschs. Chug (or even sip) these 20 seasonal beers on your lawnmower, your pool float—or on the barstool of the Minnesota taproom that brewed ’em. Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Makrut Lime Wit Belgian | wheat ale with makrut lime leaves | Blacklist Artisan Ales
Drink while tending your salsa garden.
Mexican Punch | wheatstone honey-chamomile wheat ale with guava, cinnamon, and tejocote | Tin Whiskers Brewing Company
BFDP | barrel-fermented tart saison | Fair State Brewing Cooperative
The official crowler of bee savers and sunshine.
Solarama Crush | solar honey IPA | 56 Brewing
Short Pants | lemon shandy | Bauhaus Brew Labs
Tropical Milkshake | hazy fruit IPA | OMNI Brewing Co.
Crazy Aunt | gin and tonic–style ale | Insight Brewing
Hootenanny | wheat hefe weiss | ENKI Brewing
Laser Loon | kölsch | Inbound BrewCo
You loved it last year at the state fair.
Lazy Sipper | blonde ale | Summit Brewing Co.
Shenanigans | summer ale | Indeed Brewing Company
Axe Kicker | double IPA | Big Axe Brewing Company
One path to zen relaxation: put green tea in your beer.
Tea Break Blonde | Belgian-style blonde ale with green tea and lemon | Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Yes, Har Mar finally has his own beer.
Har Mar Superstar’s Bye Bye 16-Ounce Personal Tall Boy Best Summer Ever Beer | citrus lager | Modist Brewing Co.
Raspberry Blonde | American blonde ale with raspberries | Waconia Brewing Company
Concentric Circles | rye blonde ale | Able Seedhouse & Brewery
Tupelo Honey | brown ale | Bald Man Brewing
St. Gail | raspberry honey ale | Lakes & Legends Brewing Company
HeatSlayer | kölsch-style ale | Surly Brewing Co.
Summer Crush | summer ale | Castle Danger Brewery
Editor's Tip
Ombibulous is the locals-only liquor store in Nordeast where you can buy single cans from all over the state. ombibulousmn.com
