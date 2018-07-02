20 Local Beers for Summer

Raspberry blonde ales. Clean kölschs. Chug (or even sip) these 20 seasonal beers on your lawnmower, your pool float—or on the barstool of the Minnesota taproom that brewed ’em. Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Makrut Lime Wit Belgian | wheat ale with makrut lime leaves | Blacklist Artisan Ales Drink while tending your salsa garden. Mexican Punch | wheatstone honey-chamomile wheat ale with guava, cinnamon, and tejocote | Tin Whiskers Brewing Company BFDP | barrel-fermented tart saison | Fair State Brewing Cooperative The official crowler of bee savers and sunshine. Solarama Crush | solar honey IPA | 56 Brewing Short Pants | lemon shandy | Bauhaus Brew Labs Tropical Milkshake | hazy fruit IPA | OMNI Brewing Co. Crazy Aunt | gin and tonic–style ale | Insight Brewing Hootenanny | wheat hefe weiss | ENKI Brewing Laser Loon | kölsch | Inbound BrewCo You loved it last year at the state fair. Lazy Sipper | blonde ale | Summit Brewing Co. Shenanigans | summer ale | Indeed Brewing Company Axe Kicker | double IPA | Big Axe Brewing Company One path to zen relaxation: put green tea in your beer. Tea Break Blonde | Belgian-style blonde ale with green tea and lemon | Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Yes, Har Mar finally has his own beer. Har Mar Superstar’s Bye Bye 16-Ounce Personal Tall Boy Best Summer Ever Beer | citrus lager | Modist Brewing Co. Raspberry Blonde | American blonde ale with raspberries | Waconia Brewing Company Concentric Circles | rye blonde ale | Able Seedhouse & Brewery Tupelo Honey | brown ale | Bald Man Brewing St. Gail | raspberry honey ale | Lakes & Legends Brewing Company HeatSlayer | kölsch-style ale | Surly Brewing Co. Summer Crush | summer ale | Castle Danger Brewery

Editor's Tip

Ombibulous is the locals-only liquor store in Nordeast where you can buy single cans from all over the state. ombibulousmn.com

