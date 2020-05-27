10 Minnesota Beers to Put on Your Grocery List

Yes, the liquor stores remain open. But we’re recommending the 10 Minnesota beers on this list for a sense of discovery (in a can). Give a little thanks to all our many adventurous brewers—and let’s plan to raise a mug in their taprooms before too long?

Pig Ate My Pizza Beer

Pig Ate My Pizza

These crowlers from the Travail Collective hold the small-batch beers that the pizzaiolas and brewers collaborate on. Case study: the Advancing Drift Cinnamon Cruncher, an imperial blonde stout brewed with Cinnamon Crunch cereal. pigatemypizza.com

BauHaus Beer

BauHaus Brew Labs

Originally made to pair with Revival’s fried chicken, Slawhammer is a coppery Kentucky Common–style ale that holds its own alongside most fried foods. And what’s outdoor season about if not fried foods? bauhausbrewlabs.com

Burning Bros Beer

Burning Brothers

You didn’t think we’d leave out our gluten-free friends, did you? The tart Parched lime shandy is the right beer for the job. Drinkable even if you’re not GF. burnbrosbrew.com

Inbound Beer

Inbound Brewco

Hazy Shades New England IPA is available all year. But dude on the can of this tropical fruit bomb looks like his name should be Dave and he’s stone-cold chilling in the warm spring sun. inboundbrew.co

Modist Beer

Modist Brewing

If you’re looking for a dessert beer, let’s just go all in. Mallow is a double-marshmallow-pastry lager made with vanilla bean and milk sugar. Unicorn sightings possible. modistbrewing.com

Pryes Beer

Pryes

Who couldn’t use a bright and sunny beer to fall in love with? Find us canoodling with Main Squeeze, the Pryes blonde ale, hit with lemon and lime. Bonus: It cools out at a sessionable 4.6 percent ABV. pryesbrewing.com

Summit Beer

Summit Brewing

Summit is no stranger to a good summer brew. Its Elderflower IPA brings the full biscuit-y power of an IPA but softens it with lilts of lavender and melon. summitbrewing.com

Surly Beer

Surly Brewing

Buy whatever experimental—and trend-setting—BC Small Batch brews are coming out of the original Brooklyn Center brewery. See if you can hunt down the strawberry-smooched Garden Variety brew. surlybrewing.com

Fairstate Beer

Fair State Brewing Co-op

All the crazy-flavored beers have you spinning? Brewmaster Niko Tonks has a Vienna Lager for you that he describes as a “beer-flavored beer.” A reliable summer friend. fairstate.coop

Schells Beer

Schell’s Brewing

Before you reach for one of those macro diet beers with carb issues, put your trust in Minnesota’s oldest brewing family. Schell’s Light is an award-winning American lager that’s light, drinkable, and a crisp 100 calories. schellsbrewery.com