10 Minnesota Beers to Put on Your Grocery List

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
MN Beers
Yes, the liquor stores remain open. But we’re recommending the 10 Minnesota beers on this list for a sense of discovery (in a can). Give a little thanks to all our many adventurous brewers—and let’s plan to raise a mug in their taprooms before too long?
1 of 10
Pig Ate My Pizza Beer
Pig Ate My Pizza
These crowlers from the Travail Collective hold the small-batch beers that the pizzaiolas and brewers collaborate on. Case study: the Advancing Drift Cinnamon Cruncher, an imperial blonde stout brewed with Cinnamon Crunch cereal. pigatemypizza.com
2 of 10
BauHaus Beer
BauHaus Brew Labs
Originally made to pair with Revival’s fried chicken, Slawhammer is a coppery Kentucky Common–style ale that holds its own alongside most fried foods. And what’s outdoor season about if not fried foods? bauhausbrewlabs.com
3 of 10
Burning Bros Beer
Burning Brothers
You didn’t think we’d leave out our gluten-free friends, did you? The tart Parched lime shandy is the right beer for the job. Drinkable even if you’re not GF. burnbrosbrew.com
4 of 10
Inbound Beer
Inbound Brewco
Hazy Shades New England IPA is available all year. But dude on the can of this tropical fruit bomb looks like his name should be Dave and he’s stone-cold chilling in the warm spring sun. inboundbrew.co
5 of 10
Modist Beer
Modist Brewing
If you’re looking for a dessert beer, let’s just go all in. Mallow is a double-marshmallow-pastry lager made with vanilla bean and milk sugar. Unicorn sightings possible. modistbrewing.com
6 of 10
Pryes Beer
Pryes
Who couldn’t use a bright and sunny beer to fall in love with? Find us canoodling with Main Squeeze, the Pryes blonde ale, hit with lemon and lime. Bonus: It cools out at a sessionable 4.6 percent ABV. pryesbrewing.com
7 of 10
Summit Beer
Summit Brewing
Summit is no stranger to a good summer brew. Its Elderflower IPA brings the full biscuit-y power of an IPA but softens it with lilts of lavender and melon. summitbrewing.com
8 of 10
Surly Beer
Surly Brewing
Buy whatever experimental—and trend-setting—BC Small Batch brews are coming out of the original Brooklyn Center brewery. See if you can hunt down the strawberry-smooched Garden Variety brew. surlybrewing.com
9 of 10
Fairstate Beer
Fair State Brewing Co-op
All the crazy-flavored beers have you spinning? Brewmaster Niko Tonks has a Vienna Lager for you that he describes as a “beer-flavored beer.” A reliable summer friend. fairstate.coop
10 of 10
Schells Beer
Schell’s Brewing
Before you reach for one of those macro diet beers with carb issues, put your trust in Minnesota’s oldest brewing family. Schell’s Light is an award-winning American lager that’s light, drinkable, and a crisp 100 calories. schellsbrewery.com