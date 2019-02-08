Dara’s Top 5 Hot Toddies With Irish Whiskey!

Hey y’all—let’s be honest, it’s feeling like the longest winter ever, right? That week when we jumped from Polar Vortex to ice-storm, that’s one for the ages. On the up side, never has a season provided more good reasons to hunker down with a good hot toddy. These are my favorites. And here’s my toast to you: May every snow emergency bring you an equally unforgettable cozy, lovely night!

Classic Irish Hot Toddy; Over in Scotland and Ireland they call the combination of hot water, whiskey, lemon and honey a hot toddy. A perfect ratio? How about a shot of whiskey (1.5 ounces in a standard jigger), the juice of half a lemon, a tablespoon of honey. Sprinkle a little spice on top for a garnish if you like, like cinnamon or fresh grated nutmeg.

Perfect Irish Coffee; How to make the best Irish coffee in the world? Just take four ounces of hot coffee sweetened with brown sugar, add a shot of Irish whiskey, and finish with good whipped cream.

Apple Cider Toddy; The perfect post-skating warm up? Why don’t you warm up some apple cider with a few cinnamon sticks and a few cloves on the stove-top or in a small crock-pot. Put your warm cider in a glass, add a shot of Irish whiskey, and garnish with a lemon wedge or orange circle if you’re feeling fancy.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Toddy; Take a good-quality hot chocolate, add a bit of cinnamon and a wee bit of ground hot pepper like chile de arbol or cayenne, pop in a shot of Irish whiskey and finish with as much good whipped cream as your cold day requires!

Ginger Honey Hot Toddy; When I feel a cold coming on, my favorite remedy is ginger, it’s anti-cold magic. For each drink,Take an inch of fresh ginger root and a half a lemon. Slice each thinly. Add 6 ounces of water to the lemon and ginger, and bring the mixture to a boil on the stovetop or in the microwave. Let the mixture steep for 10 minutes or longer, then strain into a cup, and warm the liquid again if necessary. Add a tablespoon of honey and a shot of whiskey. Feel better soon!

