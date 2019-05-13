CRMA: Eat, Drink, Play

×

Hot Rezzies to Consider

Chef Jamie Malone is a 2019 James Beard finalist and one of Food & Wine’s best chefs. Good for groups, and across the street from the hotel. View Website

305 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Just across the river and few blocks north from the hotel. An easy walk, or short drive. Casual café on one side, tasting menu on the other, from noted chef Alex Roberts. 20 minute walk. View Website

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Modern midwestern cooking with a nationally lauded wine program. Plus, the sexy Marvel Bar in the basement. Fifteen-minute walk. View Website

50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Under the direction of chef Gavin Kaysen who returned home to Minneapolis after success as executive chef at Café Boulud in New York City. 15-minute walk. View Website

211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Beard-nominated this year, Ann Kim’s Korean/pizza spot. Be sure to check out the hidden back bar. 15-minute ride. View Website

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Classic independent Midwestern steakhouse housed in W Hotel in the iconic Foshay Tower. 10 minute drive. View Website

825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis MN, 55403

Solid, James Beard Award winning Italian in buzzy North Loop neighborhood. 10 minute drive. View Website

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota

South Mpls spot from Argentinian chef Daniel del Prado. 20+ minute ride. View Website

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Food Options Near the Hotel

Casual Japanese restaurant, some of the best ramen in the city. L/D, closed SUN. View Website

602 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Near the Guthrie theater and the Mill City Farmers Market, this farm to table eatery from Brenda Langton uses lots of local farms. L/D, closed MON. View Website

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Stylish local coffee shop, with a great patio, crepes, great baked goods, and wine + beer. B/L/D daily. View Website

100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Local coffee shop with tons of innovative cold press drinks, right next to the hotel. View Website

201 Third Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Sprawling Irish restaurant, good happy hour 3-6pm. Nice patio. L/D, closed SUN. View Website

530 S 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Quick serve burger joint with full bar and brewery. L/D Daily. View Website

620 S 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Since 1983, Supenn Harrison has been cooking Thai for Minnesotans. View Website

607 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

New Italian restaurant in Emery Hotel, with pulled mozzarella tableside, fresh house pastas, pizzas, and an amaro cart that comes to you. Gorgeous lush lobby, and private dining room options. View Website

215 S 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Farmers Market

Mill City Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 8am to 1pm. All organic local farms and gorwers/producers, plus food trucks and snacks. Just blocks from the hotel. View Website

704 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Food Trucks

A couple of blocks south, off of 4th street, food trucks park near the Us Bank Stadium commons park during the lunch hour on weekdays. Find a Food Truck

North Loop Neighborhood

Refined Tokyo cuisine. More casual sushi bar on the lower level, upstairs is formal kaiseki dining only and a tiny whiskey bar called Gori Gori Peku. D daily, Sa/Su brunch. View Website

33 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Local salad bowl shop, for fresh and quick L/D. View Website

428 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Local burger tavern, good beer list and cocktails. L/D daily. View Website

208 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Chef-driven shop that set the bar for small independents when it opened a decade ago. Still delish, get the foie gras meatballs with tagliatelle. View Website

112 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Modern midwestern cooking with a nationally lauded wine program. The B/L café offers open-faced sandwiches and great coffee. View Website

50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Since 1906, one of the old haunts. Classic steaks and such, a great patio, but don’t miss the bar. And do yourself a favor: order a cold martini and a basket of wings. View Website

219 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The lobby bar at the hotel is hot spot, so is the rooftop deck. The restaurant does modern Midwestern, with local farm collaborations well in a stylish place. Wild rice croquettes are a must order. View Website

300 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Tucked into the warehouses, Borough is the upstairs modern eatery. In the basement, Parlour creates next level cocktails and sports a cult favorite burger. View Website

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

When you want a dive bar with dollars on the wall, cheap shots of Jameson, and tater tots. View Website

507 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

When you want a crusty live music joint that really rocks. View Website

761 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular breakfast and lunch spot where the design-driven of the neighborhood like to meet. Dinner is café casual. View Website

212 3rd Ave N #107, Minneapolis, MN 55401

One of the first in the Warehouse District, the small but cozy space offers a nicely curated wine list and small bites. View Website

250 3rd Ave N #100, Minneapolis, MN 55401

North Loop Breweries

Downtown Proper

Classic independent Midwestern steakhouse, white-jacketed servers, giant boozy pours, and serious steaks. View Website

825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis MN, 55403

Home of the best retro outdoor signage and home of the legendary Silver Butter Knife Steak, it’s a glam throwback to the three martini lunch. View Website

26 South 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Lots of bourbon on the back bar, and plenty of smoke from the kitchen. Go casual with the foot long sausage or go big with the iconic beef rib. View Website

1121 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Nothing to do with Gordon Ramsey, we swear. This place was here first, with lemon ricotta pancakes, and Mahnomin porridge for brunch (also a huge Bloody bar). View Website

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Across town, there’s a refined Italian with a snug patio in the Hotel Ivy known as Monello. Underneath that, there’s a dark cocktail bar putting out next level drinks, along with playful baskets of bar food (that skinny burger, tho). View Website

1115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Drink well, do good. This craft brewery has a welcoming taproom, stage for entertainment, and a great alley for food trucks, and 100% of their profits go to feeding the hungry. View Website

817 S 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Further ….

Attached to the famed Walker Art Center, and with a patio overlooking the sculpture garden, EG is great for lunch and dinner. Closed M. View Website

723 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403

One of the best rooftop bars, that is semi-enclosed, this Southern inspired spot has great fried chicken and Negroni-slushees. (Their chef just won our local Cochon 555 battle, so look for some heritage pork specials too). View Website

1610 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403

The 510 Groveland building is historic and elegant, but the steak house within is so far from stuffy. The lounge area is great for a group hang with drinks and snacks, the back bar is a bit more clubby, and the dining area is dark and cozy in all the meat-fueled ways. View Website

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Nordeast

Head over the river for some good finds.

Great patio and lovely little cocktail bar at this eatery. Modern midwestern cooked seasonally. View Website

222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

New Bohemia

A sausage party and bier hall where you order at the counter and find your seat.

Great sushi and ramen, plus private dining capabilities. View Website

233 E Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55414

A notable local chain, they’ve been VPN certified for chewy crust wood-fired Napolitano pizzas for years. View Website

210 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis MN 55414

An Eastern European deli, that earned an American Classics nod from James Beard Foundation, this is the last bastion of Polish culture which used to rule this neighborhood. View Website

215 East Hennepin Avenue • Minneapolis, MN 55414

Good ol’ bar with tons of beers, tasty burgers, house pretzels, good times. View Website

401 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Gorkha Palace

Casual spot for Nepali, Indian, and Tibetan food. Delish momos and worthy lunch buffet.

All the drippy lovely cakey sprinkly donuts you can jam in your face, you frosting addict. Plus: A mac-n-cheese donut? Yep. View Website

519 Central Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Local family-run banh mi shop. View Website

10 6th Street NE, Minneapolis, MN55413

Small but so worthy, this Greek eatery is all about farm fresh ingredients and making people feel special. View Website

19 Fifth St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Cocktail Bars

Monte Carlo

Old school, and one of the best back bars in the city. No fluffy mixology, just hardcore martinis and the like.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-midnight

Marvel Bar

Underneath Bachelor Farmer in the North Loop.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5pm- midnight, Friday-Saturday 5pm-1am

Cobble Social House

Small spot with 39 seats and art for purchase in North Loop.

Hours: 4pm-midnight

Hewing Bar

The lobby bar of this stylish North Loop hotel is slamming every night of the week.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday until 11:30 pm, Friday-Saturday until 1:30 am

P.S. Steak

In a refined space near Lowry Hill, it’s far from stuffy.

Hours: Monday-Thursday 4pm-11pm, Friday 5pm-midnight, Saturday 4pm-midnight

Parlour

Beneath Borough, this basement bar set the tone for the neighborhood’s cocktail scene. Legendary double burger, yo.

Hours: Sunday-Monday 4pm-12am, Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-1am

Cool Stuff to do

View Website

Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55415

View Website

818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Run and bike along the river (Nice Ride stand located across street from hotel on xxx street.) View Website

100 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

See our selfie photo ideas

North Loop Local Boutiques

One of the first retail tenants to the trendy ‘hood, MP3 creatively combines men’s apparel, home décor, apothecary goods, jewelry, and an interior design studio in one space. Everything inside is stuff of design dreams, trust us. View Website

212 3rd Ave N #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401

A cooperative style women’s boutique that carries a selection of fashion-forward, contemporary brands from various stores around the Twin Cities. Consider it the pop-up of all pop-up concepts. View Website

219 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Its fashion-forward labels and decades of credibility makes Grethen House one of the top boutiques in town. View Website

212 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Best known for on-trend yet affordable women’s wear, Statement is a North Loop staple. View Website

212 3rd Ave N Suite 105, Minneapolis, MN 55401

A go-to for stylish office supplies and stationary, plus an array of gifts and goods from other brands. View Website

219 N 2nd St #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Find clothing, books, toys, nursery décor, and electronics at this hip little boutique that has urban baby written all over it. View Website

219 N 2nd St #102, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Known for its selection of women’s brands not widely available in town. The store setting is as sleek as the clothes with light wood finishes, high ceilings, and eye-catching art. View Website

109 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Parc's sweet spot is simple silhouettes, neutral colors, affordable price points, and a focused, minimalist aesthetic. View Website

212 N 2nd St No. 102, Minneapolis, MN 55401

As a shop focused on ethical and sustainable practices, HOUSER sells jewelry made with semi-precious stones, leather, crystals, and artifacts from around the world. View Website

212 N 2nd St Suite 103, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Nearby Nationals

Target

900 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Walgreens

655 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Saks OFF 5th

600 Nicollet Mall #100, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Nordstrom Rack

80 S 8th St Suite 102, Minneapolis, MN 55402

If there's time...

Remember, no tax on clothing in Minnesota.