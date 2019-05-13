CRMA: Eat, Drink, Play

Jump Links
Hot Rezzies to Consider
Eastside
Chef Jamie Malone is a 2019 James Beard finalist and one of Food & Wine’s best chefs. Good for groups, and across the street from the hotel. View Website
305 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Alma
Just across the river and few blocks north from the hotel. An easy walk, or short drive. Casual café on one side, tasting menu on the other, from noted chef Alex Roberts. 20 minute walk. View Website
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Bachelor Farmer
Modern midwestern cooking with a nationally lauded wine program. Plus, the sexy Marvel Bar in the basement. Fifteen-minute walk. View Website
50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Spoon and Stable
Under the direction of chef Gavin Kaysen who returned home to Minneapolis after success as executive chef at Café Boulud in New York City. 15-minute walk. View Website
211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Young Joni
Beard-nominated this year, Ann Kim’s Korean/pizza spot. Be sure to check out the hidden back bar. 15-minute ride. View Website
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Manny’s Steakhouse
Classic independent Midwestern steakhouse housed in W Hotel in the iconic Foshay Tower. 10 minute drive. View Website
825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis MN, 55403
Bar La Grassa
Solid, James Beard Award winning Italian in buzzy North Loop neighborhood. 10 minute drive. View Website
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Martina
South Mpls spot from Argentinian chef Daniel del Prado. 20+ minute ride. View Website
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Food Options Near the Hotel
Zen Box Izakaya
Casual Japanese restaurant, some of the best ramen in the city. L/D, closed SUN. View Website
602 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Spoonriver
Near the Guthrie theater and the Mill City Farmers Market, this farm to table eatery from Brenda Langton uses lots of local farms. L/D, closed MON. View Website
750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Penny’s Coffee
Stylish local coffee shop, with a great patio, crepes, great baked goods, and wine + beer. B/L/D daily. View Website
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Dunn Bros.
Local coffee shop with tons of innovative cold press drinks, right next to the hotel. View Website
201 Third Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55401
McKinney Roe
Sprawling Irish restaurant, good happy hour 3-6pm. Nice patio. L/D, closed SUN. View Website
530 S 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Bus Stop Burgers & Brewhouse
Quick serve burger joint with full bar and brewery. L/D Daily. View Website
620 S 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Sawatdee Thai
Since 1983, Supenn Harrison has been cooking Thai for Minnesotans. View Website
607 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Guilia
New Italian restaurant in Emery Hotel, with pulled mozzarella tableside, fresh house pastas, pizzas, and an amaro cart that comes to you. Gorgeous lush lobby, and private dining room options. View Website
215 S 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Farmers Market
Mill City Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 8am to 1pm. All organic local farms and gorwers/producers, plus food trucks and snacks. Just blocks from the hotel. View Website
704 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Food Trucks
A couple of blocks south, off of 4th street, food trucks park near the Us Bank Stadium commons park during the lunch hour on weekdays. Find a Food Truck
North Loop Neighborhood
Kado no Mise/Kaiseki Furukawa
Refined Tokyo cuisine. More casual sushi bar on the lower level, upstairs is formal kaiseki dining only and a tiny whiskey bar called Gori Gori Peku. D daily, Sa/Su brunch. View Website
33 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Crisp & Green
Local salad bowl shop, for fresh and quick L/D. View Website
428 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Red Cow North Loop
Local burger tavern, good beer list and cocktails. L/D daily. View Website
208 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
112 Eatery
Chef-driven shop that set the bar for small independents when it opened a decade ago. Still delish, get the foie gras meatballs with tagliatelle. View Website
112 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Monte Carlo
Since 1906, one of the old haunts. Classic steaks and such, a great patio, but don’t miss the bar. And do yourself a favor: order a cold martini and a basket of wings. View Website
219 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Hewing Hotel/Tullibee
The lobby bar at the hotel is hot spot, so is the rooftop deck. The restaurant does modern Midwestern, with local farm collaborations well in a stylish place. Wild rice croquettes are a must order. View Website
300 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Borough/Parlour
Tucked into the warehouses, Borough is the upstairs modern eatery. In the basement, Parlour creates next level cocktails and sports a cult favorite burger. View Website
730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Cuzzy’s
When you want a dive bar with dollars on the wall, cheap shots of Jameson, and tater tots. View Website
507 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Bunker’s
When you want a crusty live music joint that really rocks. View Website
761 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Moose & Sadies
Popular breakfast and lunch spot where the design-driven of the neighborhood like to meet. Dinner is café casual. View Website
212 3rd Ave N #107, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Bev’s
One of the first in the Warehouse District, the small but cozy space offers a nicely curated wine list and small bites. View Website
250 3rd Ave N #100, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop Breweries
Modist Brewing Co.
Fulton Taproom
Inbound Brew Co.
Number 12 Cidery
Downtown Proper
Manny’s Steakhouse
Classic independent Midwestern steakhouse, white-jacketed servers, giant boozy pours, and serious steaks. View Website
825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis MN, 55403
Murray’s Steakhouse
Home of the best retro outdoor signage and home of the legendary Silver Butter Knife Steak, it’s a glam throwback to the three martini lunch. View Website
26 South 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Butcher & the Boar
Lots of bourbon on the back bar, and plenty of smoke from the kitchen. Go casual with the foot long sausage or go big with the iconic beef rib. View Website
1121 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Hell’s Kitchen
Nothing to do with Gordon Ramsey, we swear. This place was here first, with lemon ricotta pancakes, and Mahnomin porridge for brunch (also a huge Bloody bar). View Website
80 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Monello & Constantine
Across town, there’s a refined Italian with a snug patio in the Hotel Ivy known as Monello. Underneath that, there’s a dark cocktail bar putting out next level drinks, along with playful baskets of bar food (that skinny burger, tho). View Website
1115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Finnegan’s Brew Co.
Drink well, do good. This craft brewery has a welcoming taproom, stage for entertainment, and a great alley for food trucks, and 100% of their profits go to feeding the hungry. View Website
817 S 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Further ….
Esker Grove
Attached to the famed Walker Art Center, and with a patio overlooking the sculpture garden, EG is great for lunch and dinner. Closed M. View Website
723 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Four Bells
One of the best rooftop bars, that is semi-enclosed, this Southern inspired spot has great fried chicken and Negroni-slushees. (Their chef just won our local Cochon 555 battle, so look for some heritage pork specials too). View Website
1610 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403
P.S. Steak
The 510 Groveland building is historic and elegant, but the steak house within is so far from stuffy. The lounge area is great for a group hang with drinks and snacks, the back bar is a bit more clubby, and the dining area is dark and cozy in all the meat-fueled ways. View Website
510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Nordeast
Head over the river for some good finds.
Bardo
Great patio and lovely little cocktail bar at this eatery. Modern midwestern cooked seasonally. View Website
222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
New Bohemia
A sausage party and bier hall where you order at the counter and find your seat.
Masu
Great sushi and ramen, plus private dining capabilities. View Website
233 E Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55414
Punch Pizza
A notable local chain, they’ve been VPN certified for chewy crust wood-fired Napolitano pizzas for years. View Website
210 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis MN 55414
Kramarczuk’s
An Eastern European deli, that earned an American Classics nod from James Beard Foundation, this is the last bastion of Polish culture which used to rule this neighborhood. View Website
215 East Hennepin Avenue • Minneapolis, MN 55414
Stray Dog
Good ol’ bar with tons of beers, tasty burgers, house pretzels, good times. View Website
401 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Gorkha Palace
Casual spot for Nepali, Indian, and Tibetan food. Delish momos and worthy lunch buffet.
Glam Doll Donuts
All the drippy lovely cakey sprinkly donuts you can jam in your face, you frosting addict. Plus: A mac-n-cheese donut? Yep. View Website
519 Central Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Lu’s Sandwiches
Local family-run banh mi shop. View Website
10 6th Street NE, Minneapolis, MN55413
Gardens of Salonica
Small but so worthy, this Greek eatery is all about farm fresh ingredients and making people feel special. View Website
19 Fifth St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Cocktail Bars
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-midnight
Marvel Bar
Underneath Bachelor Farmer in the North Loop.
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5pm- midnight, Friday-Saturday 5pm-1am
Cobble Social House
Small spot with 39 seats and art for purchase in North Loop.
Hours: 4pm-midnight
Hewing Bar
The lobby bar of this stylish North Loop hotel is slamming every night of the week.
Hours: Sunday-Thursday until 11:30 pm, Friday-Saturday until 1:30 am
P.S. Steak
In a refined space near Lowry Hill, it’s far from stuffy.
Hours: Monday-Thursday 4pm-11pm, Friday 5pm-midnight, Saturday 4pm-midnight
Parlour
Beneath Borough, this basement bar set the tone for the neighborhood’s cocktail scene. Legendary double burger, yo.
Hours: Sunday-Monday 4pm-12am, Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-1am
Cool Stuff to do
Gold Medal Park
Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Guthrie
818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Stone Arch Bridge
Run and bike along the river (Nice Ride stand located across street from hotel on xxx street.) View Website
100 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop Local Boutiques
Martin Patrick 3
One of the first retail tenants to the trendy ‘hood, MP3 creatively combines men’s apparel, home décor, apothecary goods, jewelry, and an interior design studio in one space. Everything inside is stuff of design dreams, trust us. View Website
212 3rd Ave N #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401
D. Nolo
A cooperative style women’s boutique that carries a selection of fashion-forward, contemporary brands from various stores around the Twin Cities. Consider it the pop-up of all pop-up concepts. View Website
219 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Grethen House
Its fashion-forward labels and decades of credibility makes Grethen House one of the top boutiques in town. View Website
212 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Statement
Best known for on-trend yet affordable women’s wear, Statement is a North Loop staple. View Website
212 3rd Ave N Suite 105, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Russell + hazel
A go-to for stylish office supplies and stationary, plus an array of gifts and goods from other brands. View Website
219 N 2nd St #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Pacifier
Find clothing, books, toys, nursery décor, and electronics at this hip little boutique that has urban baby written all over it. View Website
219 N 2nd St #102, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Queen Anna
Known for its selection of women’s brands not widely available in town. The store setting is as sleek as the clothes with light wood finishes, high ceilings, and eye-catching art. View Website
109 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Parc
Parc's sweet spot is simple silhouettes, neutral colors, affordable price points, and a focused, minimalist aesthetic. View Website
212 N 2nd St No. 102, Minneapolis, MN 55401
HOUSER
As a shop focused on ethical and sustainable practices, HOUSER sells jewelry made with semi-precious stones, leather, crystals, and artifacts from around the world. View Website
212 N 2nd St Suite 103, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Nearby Nationals
Target
900 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Walgreens
655 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Saks OFF 5th
600 Nicollet Mall #100, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Nordstrom Rack
80 S 8th St Suite 102, Minneapolis, MN 55402
If there's time...
Mall of America.
Remember, no tax on clothing in Minnesota.