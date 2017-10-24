× Expand RBC Wealth Management Studio MSP

The Woodstock generation has grown into the wealthiest in history, poised to drastically change the inheritance landscape in the coming years. RBC Wealth Management enlisted Studio MSP to bolster its position as a thought leader and authority on wealth transfer and family legacy. Our 12-page print feature—which reached more than 6 million readers through Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, Delta Sky, Washingtonian, and New York Magazine—included interviews with Alexandra Cousteau and the Benziger Winery family and expert advice from RBC advisors. We also created an interactive online version that included video and animation, and a strategic digital ad campaign to drive traffic to the content.

