Northwestern Health Sciences University

When this local pioneer in integrative natural healthcare education needed help telling its multi-faceted story, we created a first-of-its kind partnership as the inaugural presenting sponsor of MSP Mag’s new wellness content hub, Be Well. NWHSU received prominent logo placement on the Be Well landing page, sponsorship of multiple health and fitness events, and a series of 24 articles throughout the year that sourced NWHSU subject matter experts on hot topics important to its brand, from acupuncture to chiropractic to massage therapy.

Discover more here.