Redefining the secondhand experience with its premier personal shopping and styling service, Arc’s Value Village had all the inventory for summer’s hottest housewares and fall fashion must-haves—they just needed a story hook and an influencer with the right targeted audience. That’s where Studio MSP came in: we amplified their stylists’ expertise through a series of online posts, in-house editorial photography, and some strategic social backing, all in an effort to show how a little bit of savvy treasure hunting and a keen eye can keep pace with the latest trends.

Discover more here.