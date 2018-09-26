Arc's Value Village

Digital Content and Contest

Redefining the secondhand experience with its premier personal shopping and styling service, Arc’s Value Village had all the inventory for summer’s hottest housewares and fall fashion must-haves—they just needed a story hook and an influencer with the right targeted audience. That’s where Studio MSP came in: we amplified their stylists’ expertise through a series of online posts, in-house editorial photography, and some strategic social backing, all in an effort to show how a little bit of savvy treasure hunting and a keen eye can keep pace with the latest trends.

Discover more here.