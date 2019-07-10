Second Minnesota Location of Basecamp Fitness to Open in Edina

× Expand Courtesy of Basecamp Fitness

After success at their first Midwest location in the North Loop, Basecamp Fitness will open a second studio in Edina come September, along with more Twin Cities locations before the year is up.

"We were looking for another amazing community with people that are health conscious. We looked at that demographic [Edina] and that community and we felt that it could be a great second location," says regional director Nigel Skiathitis.

Located on Market Street near 50th & France, Edina's studio will be almost twice the size of North Loop's, coming in at 4,500 square feet. This means bigger class sizes: think 50 people compared to North Loop's 30-person capacity. Programming will be the same as the original Minnesota location, so people can get the same Basecamp experience in Edina that they would in the North Loop.

“When it comes to fitness, convenience is always really important," says Skiathitis. "So the average person is going to drive about 2.5 miles or 15 minutes. But then you look at someone in Edina, which is 20-plus minutes away, are they going to drive to North Loop? Probably not. So we’re looking to put it in another area where you create another radius––another group that can come in and experience Basecamp.”

Basecamp is the only studio fitness boutique to use assault bikes in its 35-minute classes. “We try to give people time back by having a quick, effective, and efficient workout. That can get people in and out and back to life," he says.

Looking forward, Basecamp plans to build a few more Twin Cities locations before the year is up. Although not confirmed, Skiathitis offered that they had been looking in Woodbury and St. Paul–so keep your eyes peeled for a Basecamp near you.