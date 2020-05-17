Yam Haus on Their Uncertain Next Act

× Expand Photo by Kaleb Musser Lead man Lars Pruitt amps up the crowd at a First Ave show in 2019. Lead man Lars Pruitt amps up the crowd at a First Ave show in 2019.

Way back in February, a time that now feels suspended in cheery nostalgia like some six-year-old vacation photos on Facebook, I started to report a story on a local band called Yam Haus. Pretty straightforward: four ridiculously good-looking guys from Hudson, Wisconsin, who, for some unknown reason, still play pop music with guitars.

Could I give Yam Haus a listen, meet up for a day, and tell their story before they entered the full flush of fame? Sure!

Their story turned out to be far more complicated than I’d guessed, involving a pending breakup with a Christian music impresario, a massive debt, and a national tour derailed by a novel virus.

But, as Cher would have it, let’s turn back time. The trajectory of Yam Haus’s career seemed steep enough to deserve some real attention. In 2017, the band had started as a daily YouTube vlog (the new online version of a garage band). In the 18 months since then—with the support of a hugely faithful audience—Yam Haus went from headlining the 250-capacity Entry to selling out the 1,500-cap Mainroom. “The Thrill,” a pop disco single released last year, racked up more than 300,000 plays on Spotify. The accompanying video, which finds the guys frolicking through an empty Valleyfair, helped build their bring-us-home-to-mom appeal.

Last month, Yam Haus was slated to play the biggest First Ave venue: the 2,500-seat Palace Theatre. This summer, Yam Haus planned to embark on their first national tour.

They’d be touring behind a catchy new bop entitled “Cute.” If you haven’t heard it yet, the song finds the band’s adorable, big-hockey-haired lead singer, Lawrence “Lars” Pruitt, cooing to his wife. But as with most big-tent pop, the lyrics are broad enough to feel like that coo could be addressed to just about anybody:

Well you got me Where you want me From the sidewalk… To the ceiling Like I’m floating But I’m stuck here on the ground…

Back in February, I wasn’t stuck anywhere—so I drove across the St. Croix to interview the band in the actual Yam house. It’s a nondescript four-bedroom starter ranch in a quiet suburban neighborhood in Hudson. They greeted me at the door with big goofy grins—if these guys had tails, they would’ve been wagging.

This was a couple of months before we collectively gave up on basic grooming, so their hair and skin were impeccably conditioned. There had clearly been some thought put into matching sneakers to their respective ’fits. Zach Beinlich, the tallest one (the bass player is always the tallest), explained that his dad, a retired VP at 3M, helped refurbish the garage so it could serve as their four-season practice space.

I knew going in that Yam Haus didn’t take their name from a Scandinavian furniture-store chain. Rather it’s an acronym, “You Are Me,” a New Agey rebranding of Christ’s golden rule. This group—who appeared focus-grouped for their appeal to young women—had actually gotten their start playing contemporary Christian music at the worship services of Shepherd of the Valley, a large evangelical church in Afton. They were now in their mid-twenties, responsible and through with college.

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Brink Yam Haus outside of the 7th St Entry In just a couple of years, Yam Haus graduated from playing the 250-capacity Entry to booking the 2,500-seat Palace Theatre (a May show that got postponed by the shutdown).

Beinlich and Jake Felstow, the drummer, live inside the Yam house itself, a place that to my eyes appeared unblemished by the slightest traces of partying. No empty beer cans or pizza boxes. Even their bathroom was disappointingly (if also pleasantly) clean. The kinkiest thing about the Yam may be the fact that Pruitt and Seth Blum, the lead guitar player, live with their wives in what sounds like…a couple of old friends and their spouses agreeably sharing a house.

Then, midway through our convo, the band spiced it up a little by divulging a surprising backstory. That is, their relationship to a colorful evangelical benefactor named Jordan Erdman, a local guy who’d swapped cocaine and booze for Jesus (a transformation he told me about when we later met). Erdman had plowed money from his home-theater business into an indie record label, Hover Coalition. Erdman lives in a contemporary tract mansion on the outskirts of Hudson, where his tricked-out home studio serves as the production house for Yam Haus content.

He has bankrolled the band’s records and vlogs and a bunch of slick music videos, to the tune of $700,000 (a disputed figure, but more on that later). Hover Coalition pays an in-house producer, too: Mark Heimermann, a big-time industry guy from Nashville who’s won Grammy Awards with the multi-platinum Christian rap-rock trio DC Talk. Erdman even bought Yam Haus their van, in which I requested a ride to catch their college show in Eau Claire.

Back in Hudson, the band punched up a recording of “Cute” on the garage’s P.A. This earworm is built around Heimermann’s descending keyboard riff, as it ventures in the opposite direction from Pruitt’s ascending “you’re so cuuuu-ooh-uute.” Felstow, the drummer, obviously the biggest tech geek in the band, explained how he played the beat on a Roland drum machine and programmed it in Pro Tools.

We talked about their transition from singing what Blum described as “like, ’90s rock worship music” at Shepherd of the Valley to playing pop songs in bars and clubs. To be fair, if you haven’t been paying attention, ’90s Christian rock shares the same musical influences as any suburban dude with a Guitar Center addiction: Smashing Pumpkins, Coldplay, Radiohead.

Beinlich showed me the Bon Iver tattoo on the inside of his arm. Pruitt added, “Green Day is about as punk rock as we get.”

Yam Haus does worry about what Mpls.St.Paul readers will think about their direct connection to an evangelical church. “The more we’ve stepped away from our insular religious environment, the more we’ve become hesitant to endorse or name-drop,” Pruitt said. He’s especially uncomfortable with the church’s stance on the LGBQT community. “Because we’re so for the LGBQT community,” he said, “and I don’t want to be associated with things that separate people.”

Ten minutes later, Pruitt revealed a somewhat less sanctified ambition: to become the biggest band in the world. Yam Haus, he told me, was in the middle of courting mainstream industry representation: Geoff Harrison from Scary Monsters, Lizzo’s first manager (and until recently, Hippo Campus’s, too).

Suppressing a smirk, I saw before me the (cynical) profile I would type up. I could frame this story in the cultural moment of Kanye West’s Sunday Service and Justin Bieber’s relationships with hipster pastors, while highlighting Yam Haus’s earthly desires for pure pop commercial success. I’d put their Christian background and their somewhat manufactured pop sound in perspective. Make a couple of Jesus freak jokes. Maybe the band would be slightly embarrassed—or angered?—by the portrayal. Either way, I was sure they’d get over it before their sold-out Palace show.

And then a worldwide pandemic trapped all of us in our homes.

All of a sudden, a band with a buoyant, uplifting sound and a spiritual backbone felt a little more on the pulse.

Lord, take me back to a more innocent time, back when I enthusiastically stuffed myself into a passenger van with the four guys in Yam Haus; their young tour managers, Oprah Woode and Patrick Veilleux; their middle-aged sound guy, Todd McNurlin; and their own hipster pastor, Sam Dittrich. Nine of us, breathing all over each other—Blum was legitimately feeling nauseous, radiating a chlorinated shade of green.

But no worries! We made a couple of good-natured coronavirus jokes as I happily devoured gas station beef jerky less than a foot away from him. Recent events, entirely different era. The gig was booked at the Cabin, a coffee shop in the student union on the Eau Claire campus of the University of Wisconsin—because, as you may not recall, we all used to gather in coffee shops.

On the drive, Pruitt told me that they had decided they needed to break up with their Evangelical benefactor. “I’ve been praying about this,” he said.

Turns out, the only person holding an actual contract with Erdman is Pruitt. He signed a talent development deal after Erdman saw him singing at an outdoor worship service in Hudson three years ago. In the previous week, Pruitt added, as the band weighed signing with a New York manager, Erdman had reached out to the other band members and asked them to sign an expanded deal.

× Expand Photo by Amanda Johnson Lars Pruitt Lars Pruitt rocks a black turtleneck and plaid pedal pushers.

Pruitt described the contract as onerous, and said it wouldn’t allow the band to grow beyond the local scene. “We don’t want to screw anybody over,” he said. “But we could be at a studio in Hudson for the next 10 years. I’m not interested in that.”

He recognized Erdman had invested a bunch of time and money in Yam Haus’s future, and he said he was hoping for the best—maybe a reasonable settlement and a sunset deal. “I told him we love him and care for him,” he said, “But this will be as ugly as he wants it to be.”

The van pulled into the campus loading dock, and the band wheeled what felt like a stadium tour’s worth of gear through the front door of the coffee shop. The place was half full, maybe 30 college students, 80 percent of them women. Right before going on, in the hallway outside the green room, the band huddled together. Pruitt explained that before every show, Yam Haus sets an intention and dedicates their performance to somebody they want to make proud.

He turned his attention to his bandmates. “Okay, guys, hands in, pants down!” On the count of three the band chanted my name: “Steeeeeve Marsh! Steeeeve Marsh!”

I mean, how can you not be pumped by something like that? (Even if you’re not Steve Marsh!) Let’s be clear: The prayer worked. I found myself giving Yam Haus my most sympathetic listen.

A lot of the band’s songs struggle to escape their influences, whether that’s Coldplay (on Yam Haus’s anthemic “Kingdom”) or Ed Sheeran (on the Cali dreamin’ “West Coast”). But the set was consistently effervescent. And Pruitt’s banter…man, the kid has that thing great preachers and great professional wrestlers have: He can flat-out talk. You can’t stop watching him. It’s corny and a little dorky but charming as hell. (Sorry: heck.)

“We get accused of being a pretty-boy, non-musician boy band,” he said as a way of introducing a cover of Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the U.S.A.” “The problem with that accusation”—he paused dramatically— “is that it’s absolutely correct!” Later, he invited the crowd to “join the cultish movement called Yam Haus!” before immediately apologizing, “I’m sorry, we’re not a cult.”

× Expand Photo by Amanda Johnson Seth Blum Seth Blum relaxes in a black turtleneck and plaid pedal pushers.

Their pastor from Shepherd of the Valley, Dittrich, brought me a beer in between songs. Dittrich is a 30-something father with a young family of his own, but he didn’t look much older than the band. Still, he watched them with a distinct sense of pride. He leaned over at one point and said, “Lars has such a high Woo factor.”

I asked him what Woo meant, and he said it was a concept from a massively popular self-help book called StrengthsFinder. “Woo stands for Winning Others Over,” he said. “And Lars is so good at that.”

I turned around and realized that the coffee shop had been transformed into a discotheque. There were now over 100 people packed in here, 90 percent college women, and Pruitt had them lined up, doing a kind of off-kilter Elaine-from-Seinfeld dance to the Yam Haus ditty “Groovin’.” (These guys specialize in ditties!)

Pruitt told us the next song was called “Mama,” and it was about, duh, his mom. “Anybody out there pro-mom?”

The crowd woo’ed.

“Your woos give me life!” Pruitt shouted.

After the show, Yam Haus indulged the grizzled old journalist by taking me up on my recommendation of the Joynt, a charmingly dilapidated jazz-hole relic on Water Street. The college crowd had drifted to the Irish bar down the street, leaving me and the pop stars alone in peace to order $5 pitchers and watch Craig the bartender beat all comers at the backroom pool table, including a feeling-a-bit-better-now Blum.

Dittrich turned out to be a smart-mouthed evangelical pastor, and at one point, I actually thought I was going to back him up like Swayze in Road House—but it’s possible I might have been influenced by the demon alcohol. In retrospect, it’s insane to think that one of the last times I got drunk in a bar with actual human beings was with Yam Haus’s pastor. (Let’s pray we can do it again soon?)

A few days later, I texted Pruitt for his benefactor’s number. He told me things were a little delicate with Erdman right now, and he was a little nervous about me contacting him. “It might not be the best time,” he wrote. “I’m going on vacation in the Dominican tomorrow, can I get it to you when I get back?” I told him I was on deadline, and he came through. Erdman, in turn, called me back and immediately invited me out to his studio the following week.

Erdman lives 10 minutes outside of downtown Hudson in a big house in a luxury development that used to be his parents’ farm. After opening the door and ushering me past his ankle-biting dogs, he bragged that he had the best coffee in the world. Erdman projects a backslapping grandpa vibe, if your grandpa has blindingly white dentures and wears his gray locks long and slicked back like Pat Riley.

Erdman walked me down a flight of stairs to Hover’s studio and introduced me to its musical guru, Mark Heimermann, who was sitting at the mixing board, wearing a salt-and-pepper beard and a cozy hoodie. Both of them reassured me that despite the turbulence with the band, they felt confident everything could be worked out between them and Yam Haus. Erdman said he’d agreed to change the percentage of his deal with Pruitt from 50/50 to 10/90 (in Pruitt’s favor) and to give him and the band control of their masters.

Erdman grew up playing the piano and writing songs, never really finding success of his own. But he did find booze and cocaine: “I got the sex and drugs part; I’m just waiting for the rock and roll!” he said.

He struggled to kick for years, until he finally decoded Jesus’s message through Greg Boyd, the author of Letters from a Skeptic and a famous evangelist at the Woodland Hills Church, in St. Paul. He says Boyd’s humble, disheveled appearance—he’s famous for giving sermons in his stocking feet while holding a coffee cup—lent credence to the simple message that Christ is love. “That’s exactly what was in my heart,” he says. But he says he doesn’t get to service much anymore. “I listen to his podcast,” he says.

It wasn’t until he spotted Lawrence (AKA Lars) Pruitt singing by the banks of the St. Croix River that Erdman found his own chance to disseminate Jesus’s message to the outside world. However, according to Erdman, the original Yam Haus needed a few changes in the form of its messengers.

× Expand Photo by Amanda Johnson Jake Felstow Jake Felstow stretches out in a black turtleneck and gray pedal pushers.

“Mark and Lawrence were working,” he said, recounting an early meeting. “And there was a knock on the door.” It was Seth Blum. “This good-looking kid, you know? So I go, ‘Jeez, come on in.’ He sent Blum downstairs to jam. “And when he leaves, I go, ‘Dude, who’s that? He’s a good-looking kid!’” Pruitt explained that it was his buddy Seth. “So I go, ‘Does he play anything?’ And Lawrence says, ‘Well, he plays guitar a little bit, but he’s not as good as Jimmy.’”—the band’s previous guitarist—“And I said, ‘He’s in the band!’”

Erdman laughed and said the same scenario played out later with Beinlich.

Heimermann said that when he started working with Pruitt, the songwriter was stuck on what the producer called “Minneapolis pop.” “And I just shook my head and rolled my eyes: ‘Dude, we have an opportunity right now with this.’ I said, ‘With your look, and your talent, we can make an impact outside of just trying to be cool indie guys.’”

Erdman agreed. “Our desire is to build something outside the walls of the church,” he said. “We want to reach people that have never heard of Jesus or God.” Erdman explained that there’s a hidden message in some of Yam Haus’s secular-sounding songs, like “The Thrill.” If you listen closely, he said, you’ll hear a not-so-subliminal message about you-know-who.

“All that we’re experiencing is a spiritual attack on what this whole mission is about,” Erdman said. “It won’t be the last one, but we will prevail, baby!”

A week before we all started physically estranging ourselves from one another, I sat down for one last interview with Pruitt. (I have a feeling that it might be my last in-person interview with anybody for a long time.) We met at Peace Coffee in downtown Minneapolis.

Looking back on the conversation, it seems obvious that something more ominous loomed. That week, most everybody remained in the just wash your hands and cough into your elbow phase. But Super Tuesday had just happened, and it appeared we were all staring down what would be an exhausting political season.

× Expand Photo by Amanda Johnson Zach Beinlich Wait! Zach Beinlich is wearing the same outfit as everyone else!

To Pruitt, the absurdity that this year would somehow belong to a pop band like Yam Haus was starting to sink in. “And that’s why I want to make a mockery of it,” he said. The band would be entitling both their tour and their upcoming EP THE BAND IS GONNA MAKE IT WORLD TOUR! There would be posters and cover art featuring planet Earth. “Let’s just throw up an obvious joke, of What the hell are we doing?” he said. “The world doesn’t need more four-person white male heterosexual bands right now, and yet here we are.”

Pruitt said things felt more positive from a business standpoint going forward with Erdman. “We’re going to honor the investment he has in us,” he said. But he disputes the $700K debt. He says it’s more like $300K. That bigger number “is him trying to start this mega Hover enterprise, and making a lot of decisions we weren’t in the loop on,” Pruitt said. “We’re very much gently but firmly saying, We’re not on the hook for that, bro.”

He loves his bandmates and remains committed to this egalitarian idea of Yam Haus, to growing together. “We didn’t get put together because of this ridiculous amount of talent,” he says. “But we’re friends, and we’ll fricking go to Mordor and back.”

But something still sounded unsettled in him. “I’m in the midst of a little bit of nihilism,” Pruitt said. He wasn’t raised in the church, he said; he was raised by artists. His parents met while his mother, Kate Pruitt, was working as a sound engineer for a production of The Snow Leopard at the Orpheum. After that, in 1999, she released an album, Go Back. He said he was reading a biography of Joni Mitchell, and Mitchell reminded him of his mom—somebody creative and confident in her own ideas. Today, at least, he seemed more curious about making iconoclastic art than becoming the biggest band in the world.

Pruitt says he didn’t find God until a “mountaintop experience” at a youth camp when he was 17. “It changed my life, truly,” he said. And he learned how to be a performer on the altar before he transferred those skills to the stage.

He said he was feeling better about not knowing what’s going to come next. “Creatively speaking, I am not in any place right now—and I don’t know if I’ll ever be,” he says. We walked out together, and I waved goodbye as Pruitt turned toward Third Avenue. I caught the bus home to watch the six o’clock cable news, and I haven’t stopped watching since.

A month later, it seems we’re all feeling like Pruitt. Wondering what’s next, trying to figure out how to be okay with not knowing. You Are Me? Sounds right.