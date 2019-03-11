The Loft Reveals Schedule for Wordplay Festival

× Expand Courtesy of The Loft Wordplay Festival

The Loft Literary Center announced the schedule of over 60 events for the debut of this spring’s Wordplay Festival, featuring conversations, a cooking demonstration, readings–and, oh yeah, a rock concert–with your favorite authors.

The weekend celebrations will kick-off with the Rock Bottom Remainders, the bookish supergroup with a rotating roster, headlining the stage at First Avenue on Friday, May 10. Stephen King, Mitch Albom, Dave Barry, Amy Tan and more are scheduled to perform.

Once the book people have partied the night away, on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, authors will fill up eight indoor and outdoor stages, between the Guthrie, Mill City Museum and Open Book, with conversation topics about everything ranging from the future of artificial intelligence to climate change, family, aging, motherhood, and mental illness.

The master of horror Stephen King will talk with the novelist Benjamin Percy about the creative process behind King’s latest novel, The Outsider. Renowned authors Mary Karr and Amy Tan, both known for bending the limits of genre in their writing, will talk about how their backgrounds inform their work. And the writer of The Five People You Meet In Heaven, Mitch Albom, will take the stage at the Guthrie to talk about that book’s long-awaited sequel, The Next Person You Meet In Heaven. Bring tissues.

Humorist Dave Barry and University of Minnesota professor and memoirist Julie Schumacher will host a conversation about adapting to getting older, while Macalester professor Marlon James, fresh off the release of Black Leopard, Red Wolf, will speak with Daniel José Older on outmoded book genre snobbery, and writing free of genre limitations. Meanwhile, the Minneapolis poet Ed Bok Lee, Nicole Chung, and Dani Shapiro will all explore the meaning of familial lineage through their recent memoristic works.

Nora McInerny will be featured in a panel discussion with Mary Laura Philpott, Lori Gottlieb, Mira Jacob, and Anika Fajardo exploring the realities of motherhood, compared to the idyllic experience that it’s portrayed to be.

There will even be a cooking demonstration featuring the James Beard award-winning author Beth Dooley and the photographer Mette Nielsen of Sweet Nature: A Cook’s Guide to Using Honey & Maple Syrup, who’ll make your sweet tooth buzz with recipes that use those ingredients. Thanks for the sugar, nature!

Check out the full schedule, with over 100 author appearances.

Tickets for all events will go on sale for Loft members this Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Wristbands for two-day access start at $10 and can be purchased at loftwordplay.com. The Loft will also host writing classes taught by visiting Wordplay authors, purchased at loft.org/wordplayclasses. Tickets to the Rock Bottom Remainders concert at First Avenue are $40 and are sold through First Avenue.