Get to Know These Authors Coming to Wordplay

The Twin Cities literary clan is a major-league scene. Authors like Marlon James, Louise Erdrich, and Kate DiCamillo live and write here. And our swell of indie publishers—Graywolf Press, Coffee House Press, Milkweed Editions—regularly puts out work that wins major awards, like the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Award. Still, when a cavalcade of literary personages like Stephen King and Amy Tan arrive for The Loft’s inaugural Wordplay Literary Festival, May 11–12, it’s like the all-star game is coming to town.

“I’ve spent so much time living other places as this creepy Minnesota literary evangelist,” says founding director Steph Opitz. Her dream? That Wordplay will someday do for lit what South by Southwest does for music.

The festival’s first edition comes out of the gate with a roster of more than 100 authors, most of them household names, and all with new work to showcase this spring. And while Wordplay will feature all the readings, panels, and workshops of a regular lit fest, it will also include more unusual fare: a Friday performance by the Rock Bottom Remainders, a super band that includes Tan, King, Dave Barry, Scott Turow, and more; plus a Saturday-night pub crawl through Uptown.

In preparation for the big weekend, we sent a small questionnaire to the authors about what to expect. Here are some of their responses.

Dave Barry

What book do you think should be written right now? DONALD TRUMP: This Book Does Not Mention Him at All

What’s something you’re hoping to do while you’re here? I will be reading the complete works of Marcel Proust in the original French. Because that is the kind of intellectual I am.

If you had to write a motto for the Twin Cities, what would it be? “Two Cities Located Right Next to Each Other”

Scott Turow

What book do you think should be written right now?

Constitutional Question: Can the President Declare a National Emergency to Put His Head on Mt. Rushmore?

If you had to write a motto for the Twin Cities, what would it be? “Where Winter Spends the Spring”

Mira Jacob

What book do you think should be written right now? The Lover’s Guide to Pies; Pies for Every Occasion; I’ve Only Got Pies for You. I’ll stop there.

If you had to write a motto for the Twin Cities, what would it be? “Make that single a double!”

Kristen Arnett

What book do you think should be written right now? I’d love to read a queer horror novel, specifically one set in Florida. I don’t think I’ve seen too many LGBTQ books that deal with horror in that kind of mainstream way. I think there has got to be a market for it, because I’d pay cash dollars right now to read one. I know there are so many books that deal with queerness as a coming-out process, or even romance, but it would be so excellent to see it in fiction outside of that!

If you had to write a motto for the Twin Cities, what would it be? How about “Friends, Food, Fun”? This sounds like I’m describing a theme park! Very Floridian of me.

Jericho Brown

What book do you think should be written right now? I’d love to read about which smells attract which partners. I’d wear egg if I had to, just to change my luck.

What’s something you’re hoping to do while you’re here? Oh, I just want to hang out with my friend Matt Keliher, who loves dessert and foolishness as much as I do. He’s the best bookseller in the world and works at Subtext Books, an independent store full of great poetry.

If you had to write a motto for the Twin Cities, what would it be? “Stay warm. Do no harm. Cuddle when you can.”

Wordplay. May 11–12. Various Minneapolis locations. theloft.org/wordplay