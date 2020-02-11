The Loft Announces Wordplay Lineup: Alison Roman, Michael Ian Black, and More

× Expand Wordplay

After 10,000 book worms attended the 2019 Wordplay festival, it immediately became the largest book celebration in the state. With multiple indie publishers, local bookstores, and a growing number of MN-raised authors, it’s no surprise that the event was such a success.

The literary festival is back for round two, and comes with an entirely new selection of books and authors to meet. After four preliminary authors were announced last month, including Kate DiCamillo, the Loft Literary Center released the full list of authors Tuesday night. Among them: New York Times food writer and cookbook author of Nothing Fancy Alison Roman, the actor and comedian Michael Ian Black, and novelist and screenwriter Charles Yu will make an appearance, as well as locals Jack El-Hai, Danez Smith, Kao Kalia Yang and Peter Geye. Check the Loft's website for the full list.

Unlike last year, this year’s event will be only one day instead of two. It’s a lot to pack into one day, but rest assured, you won’t run out of things to do. If you don’t think that one day is enough to get your literary fill, there is a kick-off event the night before festivities begin.

The Loft will host a fundraiser called Play with Words: A Literary Carnival which all 100+ authors will attend. Although there won’t be a reunion tour of The Rock Bottom Remainders (we’re as heartbroken as you), you may have a chance to sing karaoke with some of your favorite authors. The proceeds will go to keeping Wordplay affordable for all.

For the time being, the official schedule for Wordplay 2020 hasn’t been released, but there will be a Wordplay After Dark celebration, children’s activities, writing workshops, and more. The complete schedule will be released before wristbands go on sale. In the meantime, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine is hosting a book club in partnership with the Loft. The book club begins March 18 with a discussion of Beverly, Right Here by local author Kate DiCamillo, hosted by Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl and her 11-year-old daughter.

Planning for Wordplay 2020 started immediately after the end of last year’s extremely successful festival. From last year, there are no repeats, save for Laila Lalami who is promoting her new book.

“Every year we’re looking at books that had just come out within the last year,” said Wordplay founding director Steph Opitz. “We’re excitingly subject to what comes out in the publishing year.”

Even though the festival takes place in Minnesota, only about 30 percent of the authors are Minnesotan. Opitz wants to keep it as a national festival, while also having it celebrate the literary work that happens in Minnesota.

“It’s important for the city of Minneapolis,” said Opitz. “I also really think it’s important for the ecosystem of literature that there are lots of readers coming to support the writers that they love and discover new writers that they haven’t heard of.”

Tickets are on sale March 18 for Loft members, and March 19 for nonmembers. Tickets are $17 in advance, and $20 the day of. VIP passes are $500. Children under 17 can enter the street access to the festival for free. Tickets for the kick-off event are $35. More information is available at the Loft.