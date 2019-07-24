Won't You (Not) Be My Neighbor?

× Expand Photo: Krista Rossow/Getty Images welcome bear sign

Traveling to Kit Dahl’s family cabin has always taken a little more time and effort than simply cruising up I-35. For starters, there’s the long packing list, which ensures everyone has every single item they’ll need for the trip’s duration. (No Lunds & Byerlys here.) Then, there’s the long process of transferring grocery bags and duffels from the car to the boat, and the boat to the cabin. And if anyone forgets anything, they better learn to do without.

Dahl’s cabin doesn’t lie in Brainerd, or Nisswa, or even International Falls. He owns an island on a wilderness lake near Cook—a property that’s been in his family for more than a century. There are no nearby stores or mini-golf courses, no ice cream shops or tourist traps. “We don’t even have to worry about neighbors,” he says. When Dahl and his family go north, they truly escape. (Granted, a float plane now makes the journey a little easier.)

As towns and lakes in northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin become more and more densely populated, island life can begin to seem like an appealing option for a real retreat. The idea of true solitude was what brought Jim Gander to Norman Island, in the Northwest Angle, some 10 years ago.

“I used to do a lot of work in the Brainerd Lakes area,” the retired contractor says. “And I didn’t like that the cabins on larger lakes are basically as close to other cabins as the homes are in town. The thicker and busier those areas got, the more attractive something out in the wilderness became.”

Gander and his wife, Lisa, make the nine-hour trip from Rochester to Norman Island several times throughout the year, often staying for a month or more. And with the nearest town (Warroad or Roseau) nearly a two-hour journey away (by boat and then car), they try to stock up on food and supplies before they arrive. “I do have some neighbors who can pick up stuff for me,” Gander says. He’s referring here not to folks who live next door, but to residents on other islands. “They always call me when they go to town.”

Certainly, there are downsides to island life. As Gander and his wife age, they’re becoming increasingly concerned about experiencing a medical emergency on the island. And Dahl noted it’s difficult to get repairmen or contractors out to his cabin. But island life is an experience unlike any other.

“It’s just a whole different lifestyle there,” Dahl says. “I’ve heard it called God’s country, and I feel a spiritual side in me come out when I’m there.”

If God doesn’t speak to you on your private island, at least you won’t hear anyone else.