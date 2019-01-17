20 Things to Do, Drink, & Explore this Winter

× Expand Photographs by Ackerman + Gruber Constantine-snowkiting

We see you hiding under that blanket. We also know the secret to warming up your winter. Our list of outdoor adventures (snowkiting! laser tubing! fat-tire biking!) will have you peeling off your parka in no time. We’ll also tell you where to heat up your city nights with whiskey, rooftop pools, and fireplace hideaways. Hot date? That blanket will be waiting for you when you get home.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Spicy Squid Spicy squid from On’s Kitchen

A question for Northerners only, please: What’s the one thing all these characters have in common: Paul Bunyan, Jadis the White Witch (who froze Narnia for 100 years), Elsa (the singing snow queen), Mr. Freeze (the Batman villain), and The Night King (the unkillable ice zombie from Game of Thrones)?

That’s right: They’re all, to paraphrase Prince’s immortal words, some sexy iceberg-lickers.

Paul Bunyan? So big and strong he could pull your car out of a ditch without calling AAA, then carry you home on his shoulders to a bonfire so hot it’d be visible from space.

The White Witch? There’s someone who’ll freeze your roses with a glance and make you renounce your family for the merest chance to kiss her hand. Elsa and Mr. Freeze: It needn’t be said aloud, but honestly, what else do you imagine they can chill?

Photo by Visit Saint Paul Hockey night in St. Paul Hockey night in St. Paul, at the Landmark Center

The Night King? First: Rendered silent when a sliver of dragonglass pierced his heart? If you haven’t met someone like that in Minnesota, you don’t get out much. Now he’s ice-cold, unreadable, and dead silent—just what so many of us have found irresistible in a life partner.

I mean, friends. Northerners. Neighbors who hold firm opinions about ice-scrapers. Let’s rip the silk thermal long undies off the biggest secret in the North: The colder it gets, the hotter it gets, right? First, the sun comes up and you ski, sled, snowshoe, and ice-fish. But then the sun goes down and you’re ready. For the roaring fires, the big faux-fur throws, the snow crunching, crunching—you know how it is.

And whether you’re more a Paul Bunyan fancier or can’t quit your White Witch, we have the scoop you need for how to make the frostiest nights red-hot.

1. Snowkiting

Yes, it’s kitesurfing on snow. Same gear, same skills. But it’s also snowboarding or skiing for the fiercely independent. “No lines, no lift tickets, and it’s on your schedule. Well, and Mother Nature’s,” says snowkiting devotee Mike Kratochwill, who a decade ago acquired LAKAWA School and Board Shop, in White Bear Lake, to help stoke the local scene. The activity migrates toward places where the wind is “clean”—snowkiter speak for “uninterrupted by buildings or trees.” In the metro, that means Minnetonka, White Bear Lake, and other large bodies of frozen water.

Snowkiting

When the wind patterns provide, Kratochwill favors Bde Maka Ska, which is too busy for kiting in the summer but a scenic jackpot in the winter. “Summertime, you have to launch on shore, with 60 to 70 feet minimum between you and the kite, and you don’t want to take out swimmers. In the winter, you can just walk out into the middle of the lake and get away from everybody, right in the center of the city.” The ultimate, he says, is heading out with both full moon and skyline glowing, harnessing the wind’s whims to speed across the ice. –B.T.

First Time? Mike Kratochwill at LAKAWA is one of just a few area outfitters who hold lessons on frozen local lakes. LAKAWA offers an hour-long introductory Q&A class, as well as three-hour “Intro to Kiting” outdoor sessions.

2. Where's the Bar? (Shhh!)

Longer, darker nights lend a bit of mystery to the city landscape—and perhaps an opportunity to slip away to haunts you may not visit when the sun rules. Birch’s Barrel House in Lowertown offers a dark and inviting piano lounge, with a swank, retro room. Al’s Place in Northeast sends up the Capone era with a wink and a secret entrance. But on top of the iconic Foshay Tower, the deco cocktail lounge known as Prohibition plays on the room’s storied past to deliver the perfect clandestine vibe.

3. Fat-Tire Biking

Serious snow and sand bikers built the first wide tires in the ’70s and ’80s, welding two wheel rims together to create a stable, all-terrain footprint. Minnesota’s own Surly Bikes, a QBP brand, cranked out the first mass-produced fat bike in 2005. “At first it was very niche-y; only super big bike nerds had them. But in the last four years, it’s really taken off,” says Megan Barr, a year-round Minneapolis bike commuter, 45NRTH-sponsored fat-bike racer, and an account manager at QBP. “Now every bike brand has a fat bike.”

Fat-Tire Biking

Barr rides her Salsa Beargrease to broaden her winter play options: tackling well-groomed park trails, slogging for miles along the Mississippi River bottoms, and going on pizza runs up frozen Minnehaha Creek with a band of friends. “Right after a blizzard, a fat bike is the tool to get around on the side roads that are just garbage,” Barr adds. “No one’s out. It feels like the city is yours.” –B.T.

Want to try it? Minneapolis’s Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop + Coffee Bar keeps a rental fleet of fat bikes and a staff of enthusiasts ready to talk you through useful gear and rides to try. Regular, informal group rides leave from the shop.

4. Hot Toddies

Du Nord Craft Spirits: This Longfellow distillery gives its hot toddies a bump with its signature Apple Du Nord liqueur. 2610 E. 32nd St., Mpls.

Spoon and Stable: Look beyond the traditional here in the North Loop: The bar team has added a kick of kimchi spice to its mulled cider. 211 N. 1st St., Mpls.

Aster Cafe: The house Seelbach Toddy classes it up with a bit of port.125 SE Main St., Mpls.

Red Rabbit: Mulled wine can taste over-spiced, but the RR crew gets the balance right. 788 Grand Ave., St. Paul, and 201 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.

Lawless Distilling: Fresh off its Miracle holiday-bar transformation, Lawless serves up hot drinks in Crock-Pots. That’s right: crocktails. 2619 28th Ave. S., Mpls.

5. Snowshoeing

Fun fact: Snowshoes were invented before the wheel. A birch-and-twine artifact, found a few years ago on a glacier in the Dolomite mountains, likely dates back to 3800 BCE. Native Americans, riffing off the tracks that hares and bears left in the snow, came up with the now-familiar rounded and webbed wood-frame version for hunting and exploring atop deep drifts. The lightweight aluminum and neoprene interpretation in the 1970s sparked a snowshoe resurgence, one that Minneapolitan Michael Hartford embraced then, as a new Minnesotan looking to keep up his riverside walking routine during winter. He likes making tracks along Minnehaha Creek to the falls, and exploring state and regional parks, where this time of year, snowshoes work better than hiking boots.

“Especially after a big snow, when it’s really deep, you can go places you’d never be able to get to without them,” he says. “And you don’t need special skills. I can walk, so I can snowshoe.” Today, Hartford favors his running snowshoes—lighter, shorter models that sink a bit into drifts, but don’t necessitate an exaggerated duck walk. They’re proof that this ancient technology continues to evolve and improve, though the end goal remains the same. “I like to be the first one out, when you can see the rabbit, coyote, or fox tracks, and other signs of wildlife that you’d normally miss,” Hartford says. –B.T.

First Time? Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosts free beginner snowshoeing classes at area state parks throughout the winter. Many have loaner shoes available for $6 daily.

6. Ice Bars

If you’re going to wrap yourself in your best puffer and chill, you might as well have a frosty surface to set your drink upon. You don’t need a helmet for a whiskey ice luge—but a hat wouldn’t hurt.

Last winter, The Lexington not only constructed an ice luge for pouring drinks at its rooftop ice bar, but it built an ice throne for all of us kings and queens of winter. 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul

The only ice bar in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium, McKinney Roe’s patio gets cool this winter. 530 S. 4th St., Mpls.

Hewing Hotel’s rooftop ice bar last year had one of the best skyline views. This year it’s all about ice shuffleboard. 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.

7. Nordic Skiing

Because our state’s Norwegian ancestors pioneered this mode of personal transport-turned-sport, they also snagged naming rights: Ski comes from the Old Norse word ski, meaning “stick of wood.” The new urban

Nordic Skiing

epicenter for this inherited pastime? Try The Trailhead in Minneapolis’s Theodore Wirth Park. The city partnered with the Loppet Foundation, which organizes the popular annual urban cross-country ski festival, to create the 14,000-square-foot rec center. The finished project encompasses a health club, bike and ski outfitters, and a restaurant, plus an expanded trail system with its own snowmaking capabilities. All this connects to the Chain of Lakes to form perhaps the country’s most extensive urban ski trail network.

Cynthia Osterling regularly hops on the trail at the end of her Minneapolis street. “When I describe the access I have to ski trails and the snowmaking here to my family in the Northeast, people are absolutely astounded,” she says. “There’s no other city where you can ski out your front door and tour lakes, tear down hills, flow through woods, and see deer, their eyes glowing.” Osterling adds, “You can go for miles and miles, then end up at home again.” –B.T.

First time? The Loppet Foundation offers group and private XC classic and skate ski classes for youth through adults based out of The Trailhead in Wirth Park.

Hewing Hotel lobby

8. Comfy-Cozy Are We

Intimate table. Roaring fire. Just add alcohol. These venues provide the fire; you just bring your match. At the Hewing Hotel (right), you don’t have to end the evening at the fireplace. Get a room, people!

W.A. Frost: Cathedral Hill • St. Paul

Jax cafe: Northeast • Minneapolis

Revival St. Paul: Selby–Dale • St. Paul

Brit’s pub: Nicollet Mall • Minneapolis

P.S. Steak: Loring Park • Minneapolis

In Bloom: Keg and Case Market • St. Paul

9. Ice Climbing

The type of person who makes sport of navigating a multi-story sheet of basalt looks at layers of iridescent blue ice, frosted upon a cliff face, and sees a beautiful opportunity. “It’s macrocosm, microcosm. You’re holding tension in these yoga-like positions, looking for that specific one-inch circle to swing your ax into,” says James Loveridge, president of the Minnesota Climbers Association and a gear rep for Black Diamond. “Then, the next moment, you’re swinging it like Mongo the ape, all in this greater environment that might be brutally windy and freezing cold.”

Ice Climbing at Robinson Park

The MCA built and runs the Robinson Park in Sandstone, 90 miles north of the Twin Cities. The ice on this cliffside site comes from a system of hoses, irrigation pipe, and low-flow shower heads. The ice park offers multi-level climbing, including a beginner area called the School Room and a 90-foot wall with more advanced, Grade 5 climbs—a Midwestern ice climber’s paradise. –B.T.

Want to try it? Mingle with climbing enthusiasts, guides, and gear reps at the Minnesota Climbers Association’s Sandstone Ice Fest, January 4–6 at the Quarry Ice Park. The beginners’ clinics require pre-registration and fill up fast. Other organizations, including Vertical Endeavors and the University of Minnesota’s Center for Outdoor Adventure, also host beginners’ clinics at the Quarry.

10. Laser Tubing

Winter’s still beauty gets a lot of press—gentle snowfalls, silent nights, and all that. But let’s not forget the season’s party side, when Thinsulate-clad throngs prove their Minnesota-ness by way of outdoor revelry. As evidence, see fests like St. Paul’s Winter Carnival and the Winter Beer Dabbler—and now laser or glow tubing, a category newcomer. Powder Ridge in Kimball and Spirit Mountain in Duluth both offer it. And, as of last year, so does Buck Hill, right here in Burnsville. Branded Northern Lights Laser Light Tubing, it swaps the hill’s white night-lights for a saturated, multi-colored laser-light show and cranks up the Top 40 tunes.

Laser Tubing at Buck Hill

“It’s like you’re riding on a big wave of tie-dyed colors, reflecting off the snow,” says Erik Moe, of Burnsville. He works in ticketing at the ski hill, but he admits he’ll actually stick around the office (so to speak) for a night of laser tubing with his 12-year-old daughter and a bunch of friends. He calls the experience an outdoor version of the roller-skate-rink parties of his youth: His entire group wants more. And it looks like they’ll get it. Thanks to positive feedback, Buck Hill has doubled the party from two nights to four this season. –B.T.

First time? Laser tubing comes to Buck Hill (in Burnsville) February 14–17. (Call 952-435-7174 to confirm.)

11. Feel the Burn

It’s been a long time since coastal critics could mock Minnesota as a land where ketchup counts as a spice. The pale plates of our Scandi heritage now glow red with chilies, kimchi, gochujang, and fire! Here’s where we go for a sick burn.

Ghost wings: Having grown up in Princes Town, Trinidad, the chef behind Marla’s Cuisine, in south Minneapolis, knows something about heat. Try your hand at her ghost wings, which are crisp little devils.

Photo by Katherine Harris Dong Yang's spicy seafood tofu soup Dong Yang’s spicy seafood tofu soup

Spicy seafood tofu soup: Dong Yang is the best Korean eatery you’ll find in the back of a Columbia Heights grocery store. This soup does not hold back: That vibrant color means chili flakes, and plenty of them.

Thai red curry: Off University, On’s Kitchen is a family-run cult favorite. When you ask for the real heat, like family, the servers will watch you sweat and laugh at you from around the corner.

One-Love special: This plate, from Eat Street’s Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, presents you with both jerk chicken and jerk pork. Douse it with house sauces, from MN Nice (medium heat) to Kill Dem Wid It! (extra-hot habanero with lime).

Latin Kisses: Jalapeños can be a dice game, but many stay pretty mild. The Blue Door Pub (with four locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul) stuffs its jalapeños with cream cheese and wraps them in bacon. Think of these poppers as a first step on your journey toward a spicier life.

12. Let’s Dance

Searching for the kind of exercise you can’t get on a treadmill? You’re getting warmer...

No partner? No problem! Learn the tango at Four Seasons Dance Studio, in Loring Park, where group lessons mean there’s always a match.

Women only at this hip-hop fusion class at St. Paul’s Spectrum Dance, so feel free to let it all go.

Is it tappy hour? Yes, at Can Can Wonderland you can show up at the stage for a 20-minute tap lesson—for $2, shoes provided.

Every fourth Friday of the month is Salsa Fusion at Cinema Ballroom, just off Snelling. Show up at 7 pm for the one-hour dance lesson, then strut your stuff at the practice party from 8 to 10 pm. It’s only $10 to heat up this space.

The cool cats at Uptown Swing always get their lessons in, and then take a dancing field trip to places like Lee’s Liquor Lounge and 301 on Main with DJs, live bands, and room to flip.

13. Broomball

It’s like hockey taken down a notch. Players trade skates for boots, a wee puck for a big ball, and a sleek stick for a sawed-off, broom-shaped cudgel. Even at the national level, teams wear names like Fred’s Tire and Berrie’s Tavern. Our hearty, hot dish-loving population has dominated the sport, both in participation and skill, since we smuggled it across the Canadian border in the ’30s.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Broomball stick

“There’s nowhere else in the country that has the weather and the players to support leagues,” says Tracy Lund, who started in junior-high gym class and played in college. Now, she competes with friends in local leagues, organized through city parks and rec departments. (Some maintain broomball-only outdoor rinks, to preserve them from ice-shredding hockey blades.)

Lund’s enthusiasm eventually led her to compete in the Broomball World Championships multiple times (sometimes hosted in Minnesota). Still, she’d always pick outdoor games over competitive indoor play, she says, because even a dusting of snow keeps things interesting. “It makes the ice really slippery, so you can’t quick-pivot or control the direction you’re going, giving even crappy teams a fighting chance,” she says. “Plus, I just love going out in the cold and sweating my butt off.” –B.T.

First Time? Minnesota-based USA Broomball recommends showing up at an open broomball session, advertised through a dozen local parks and rec departments. Regular pickup games popped up last winter in Northeast’s Logan Park, the Charles M. Schulz rink (in Highland Park, St. Paul), and the Schwan Super Rink (at the National Sports Center, in Blaine).

14. Fire and Ice

A well-placed fire pit can gather a crowd of merry-makers in almost any climate. Let it glow!

Claim a chair around the upper-level fire pit at Pinstripes. Edina’s savvy set knows to wrap up in the provided wool blankets for extra warmth.

Surly Brewing Co.’s patio holds several big fire pits. It’s only slightly less jammed out here in winter than it is in summer.

Pull up a stump near the giant metal pit just outside of Norseman. The Nordeast distillery keeps cords of wood stacked nearby.

Hidden behind the swank Bellecour in Wayzata is a charming brick patio. In the winter months, when the tables and chairs disappear, a generous fire pit holds center court.

15. Whiskey in Winter?

Pour another log on the fire. Whether it’s Scotch or bourbon, a dram of whiskey works as antifreeze for your insides. Pop in for a healthy pour.

North Loop’s Marvel Bar keeps a whiskey vault stocked with rare finds like the Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Revival. January seems like a pretty good reason to crack it open.

The St. Paul Grill’s legendary whiskey list includes some crown jewels. But the collection of single-malt Scotch should take you many winters to get through.

Photo by Wim Burgwal/Getty Whiskey

The whiskey bible behind the bar at Merlins Rest Pub, on East Lake, is required reading for fans of Irish whiskey and Scotch. (We’re ordering Laphroaig 10 year from Islay.)

Gori Gori Peku, the small, dark bar above Kado no Mise, carries all the boutique Japanese whiskey brands (Hibiki, Chichibu, Yamazaki) that collectors go nuts for.

Butcher & the Boar lets you explore its whiskey list with flights for the novice and the expert alike. Almost anything you order will mix well with the wood-fired aromas from the kitchen.

Go to the source at Tattersall Distilling’s cocktail room, where the newly released Minnesota rye sets a new bar for local whiskey.

16. Pickup Hockey

Minnesota’s archetypal sport has, over time, evolved into two versions: one for pros and another for the masses. It’s this second category that concerns us: a pastime played with snowdrift goals and pucks from home, on frozen ponds and neighborhood rinks, across the metro and beyond. A generation ago, word of a game would spread in school hallways and through the siren call of stick-slaps heard in the cold evening air. But this is 2019, and you can let an app do the scouting for you. HockeyFinder.com, for example, acts as a digital sign-up sheet for pickup games and leagues, serving those who’ve been on blades since Mini Mites, as well as wobbly legged Wild fans stepping down from the stands.

A Pickup Hockey Game

For three years now, Minnetonkan John Guion has been hooked on the insta-camaraderie of pickup hockey—along with the punishing workout and mental boost. “A nice, crisp pass, a clean catch when the puck’s meant for you, or when you’re against the boards, sandwiched, and somehow you knock it free,” he says. “Those little victories on the ice, they make you feel like you’re really accomplishing something.” –B.T.

First time? Go to HockeyFinder.com for a game or league near you. Leagues allow only individual sign-ups (as opposed to full teams) to encourage mingling. Less experienced players can get instruction in Coon Rapids and Edina, but most newbies just jump in.

17. Sledding

It’s Transportation 101: In certain conditions, flat runners are the way to go. The Egyptians knew this, using sleds to drag huge rocks over sand to build pyramids. Any culture that has seriously contended with winter has reached the same conclusion. Co-opted for entertainment purposes, the concept has become a symbol of Northern youth and freedom: a Norman Rockwell–esque childhood rite, best served with a marshmallow-topped cup of cocoa.

It’s a pastime that thrives on powdery local park slopes. When Harriet and Emerson Spencer were elementary-aged, they’d tackle a small neighborhood berm, within yelling distance, before dinner. Now 10 and 13, they’ve graduated to texting friends to meet at St. Anthony Park’s College Park after school and on snow days. “It’s not fancy. It doesn’t take much. But my kids still lose their minds over the simple joy of sledding,” says their mom, Joanne Spencer. “It’s childhood abandon the way it should be, and a great way to burn off an hour in Minnesota in winter.”

First Time? You can always start at your local hotspot (Kenwood Park in Minneapolis? Como Park Ski Center or Town & Country Club in St. Paul?).

Ready for the next frontier? Try a sleds-only hill at a Three Rivers park: Baker, Carver, French, or Hyland. They post hill conditions online, and offer $1 sled rentals, too. – B.T.

18. Ice-Fishing

What began as a means of survival now behaves more like a hobby for angling addicts. “Any kind of fishing, anywhere, I’m up for it,” says Jennifer Rutschke, of Eagan. (The copper and silver band on her right hand reads, “I’d rather be fishing.”) She’s among the diehards who refuse to let a layer of ice and zero-degree temps keep them from the rush of a tug at the end of a line.

Photo by Emholk (ice-fishing) Family Ice-Fishing

One goal, so many means. Some lakes transform into whitewashed, solitary escapes, while others become pop-up communities with roads and public bathrooms. Similarly, some anglers choose to sit atop an overturned bucket under the winter sun, others at a poker table in an icehouse that’s basically a lake-top cabin—the tip-up flag over the hole in the corner will let you know you’ve snagged one. “It’s a social thing,” Rutschke says. “You have some cocktails. You meet all these characters, talk about what the fish are eating this time of year and techniques.” Sometimes, you even catch a fish. –B.T.

First time? Local parks hold free events where you show up to find pre-drilled holes, all the equipment you need, and experts ready to help. Two coming up: “Intro to Ice Fishing” on January 12 at Tettegouche State Park, and “Take a Kid Ice Fishing” at Lilydale Regional Park, January 19. Or, go big with a local outfitter who’s ready to hook you up (get it?) with a fully outfitted icehouse on Minnetonka, Waconia, or another metro-area lake.

19. Put a Steak in the Heart of Winter

Burch Steak: Order the A5 New York Block steak and you’ll have the highest-scoring Japanese Wagyu (sometimes called Kobe) available in this country. Legendary marbling and tenderness make this steak a global superstar.

Manny’s: The Bludgeonof Beef is a meat weapon. The 56-day-aged, 50-ounce rib steak arrives with the entire rib bone still in. It is decadent—and dangerous when you need it to be.

Murray’s: It’s written on the face of the building: Home of the Silver Butter Knife Steak. This 28-ounce strip sirloin for two (or one Viking’s player) has been hand-cut by the same in-house butcher for more than 40 years.

20. Night Moves

Snowfall in the city at night. It’s the ultimate Instagram filter. The ground looks white, the street looks white. Benches, trees: white on white. The edges of buildings soften and shift. Places you see every day become places you’ve never seen.

Crossing the Stone Arch Bridge

Best destination? Get yourself to a bridge—the scenic lookout of the pedestrian landscape. In Minneapolis, you’re crossing Stone Arch, Plymouth, Ford. Nothing wrong with Washington Avenue. In St. Paul, you’re shuffling off to Wabasha or the High Bridge.

Could you walk by yourself? Of course. But take your friend, your kid, your paramour? Then you’ve got a partner-in-crime. A target for snowballs. An eyewitness to the wintry vision that appeared, before the plows rumbled through and began the time-and-a-half job of scraping it all away.