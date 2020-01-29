Winona Ryder Finds Herself in Winona, MN

× Expand Youtube Winona Ryder Super Bowl Ad

We all have a special connection to our hometown, but not like Winona Ryder, who's named after the town she was born in: Winona, MN.

The actress filmed a couple commercials for Squarespace, the website building platform, with one that will air in an abridged form during the Super Bowl this Sunday. The ads depict the Stranger Things actress in Red Wing boots, snapping pics and roaming around the college town in southeastern Minnesota, visiting a ukelele club, and sitting under a Welcome to Winona sign in an awkward, Fargo-like encounter with a local police officer. But locals can point out the scenes that were definitely not filmed in Winona, like at Bryant-Lake Bowl and Mickey's Diner.

"I came here to find the true Winona. To become a Winonan. And I did. But what I didn't realize was how much I'd discover about Winona along the way," Ryder tells the diner waitress in one spot."

Alongside the commercials and building an actual website that is an homage to her upbringing, Ryder created a limited-edition photobook called Welcome to Winona, with all of the proceeds going toward the American Indian College Fund, an organization that helps American Indians achieve college degrees. The 100 signed copies go on sale February 3.

"I was born on a small farm on the outskirts of Winona, Minnesota. Dad tells stories of a shoelace and umbilical cord, but I don’t know how true that is. Regardless, Winona is my origin point, in more ways than one," the actress says on her website.

Here's hoping local tourism might just take off after this.