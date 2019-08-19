× Expand Courtesy of William Stock William Stock, "Fixed Melodies, Filmic Memories" William Stock, Still image from 16mm film “Fixed Melodies, Filmic Memories”

William Stock is a 22-year-old local filmmaker who started out shooting 16mm film of his friends as a way to capture moving moments like time capsules.

This particular coming-of-age film plays with the ideas of memories and nostalgia. Like many others, Stock experienced anxiety about growing up and graduating college because it felt like the days of his youth were over. So he set out to make something beautiful from his experience through this film.

Growing up, he would lug around a vintage ARRI 16mm camera that weighed about 50 pounds everywhere he went. His goal was to capture the moments when it felt like he was living in the present with his friends. After collecting all of this footage, he did research, gained knowledge from a graduate student at MCAD, and learned how to develop it all on his own.

Making videos on film is his medium of choice because, to him, it symbolizes truth in the way a moment is captured through light hitting the film in his camera. To keep his memories portrayed in their purest form, he does not us digital manipulation techniques.

“Having a creative outlet to me means the ability to make sense of the chaos that is our reality," Stock says. "Without being able to take ideas and concepts of our world and transform it into the way I see it, I can’t make sense of the things/feelings that have no strict definition.”

He enjoys being a part of the Twin Cities art scene because it’s small and really easy (especially with social media) to see what everyone is up to, which sparks even more inspiration to create.

Instagram: @stock_