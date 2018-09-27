Will More Women Tune In to the Historic Vikes Game Tonight?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amazon, from Business Wire Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm.

Almost everything about tonight’s NFL game will be the same as any other Thursday Night Football game. Two teams will battle on a field, millions of people will tune in to watch, and a pair of accomplished journalists will break down all the action.

The one difference? Tonight, those two journalists are women.

For the first time, the very first time in the history of ever, viewers of an NFL game (this one between our Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams) have the option to stream, on Amazon Prime Video, a full game of commentary and analysis from two women, Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer. Storm brings expertise from her anchor position on ESPN’s SportsCenter, and Kremer steps into the booth an Emmy Award-winning reporter currently serving as the chief correspondent for the NFL Network. There has never been an all-female booth on the call for any major men's team sport before now.

For me personally, it’s a huge moment. I came to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine from a few different sports reporting gigs, ones that treated me well but were pocked with, undoubtedly, the same interactions both Storm and Kremer have experienced at one time or another during their historic careers. An athlete telling me I have a nice smile, other male reporters asking how old I am, a coach interrupting the rapid-fire questions of a media scrum to “let the little lady get hers in.”

In those moments, I was never allowed to forget I’m a girl.

But they were few and far between, and they’ve not once deterred me from being one of those millions who tune into any game I can get my eyes and ears on. I know not all women share my obsess—err, passion, though.

So I was pleasantly surprised to learn that a few of my own brilliant, accomplished, female journalist colleagues, who wouldn’t normally watch an NFL game, plan to tonight. Yeah, this is that big.

Yet we can’t help but wonder, just how big? Will the Storm/Kremer call pull more ladies like my co-workers into the NFL fold? News outlets like Forbes have reported an increase in the NFL’s female viewership over the last few years, but no surprise, it’s never outpaced the males.

That distribution isn’t likely to change overnight, but it’s exciting to think about the long-term effect of having Storm and Kremer on the airwaves. The pair is slated to cover 10 more Thursday Night Football games through Amazon after tonight’s matchup.

And while boosted ratings would be great and all, the moral victory here is what’s really sweet. We know that women can do it all. But with Katie Sowers and Jen Welter becoming NFL coaches, Sarah Thomas becoming an NFL referee, and now, Storm and Kremer stepping into the booth, the NFL and those who live in its world are slowly but surely revealing to us that they just might too.