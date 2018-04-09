Why Minnesota Is (Sort Of) the Hollywood of the North

× Expand Minnesota made movies

From April 12–28, the 37th Minneapolis–St. Paul International Film Festival showcases another eclectic lineup. One of the festival’s most enduring programs, Minnesota Made, focuses on homegrown work. In the spirit of this category, we thought it was time to define the Minnesota Movie Canon.

1947

Suave angel Cary Grant woos Loretta Young, The Bishop’s Wife. The interiors were shot on a Hollywood lot, but exteriors were shot in Minneapolis.

1970

A cavalcade of stars—Burt Lancaster! Dean Martin! Jean Seberg! Jacqueline Bisset!—descends on Minneapolis–St. Paul International to film Airport.

1972

Elaine May directs Charles Grodin and Cybill Shepherd in The Heartbreak Kid. Shepherd, as U of M student Kelly Corcoran, sets the modern standard for coldly manipulative Scandihoovian snow queens.

1984

In Purple Rain, Prince creates an alternate universe where The Revolution and The Time appear at First Avenue every night, playing to a Minneapolis audience populated by gorgeous hipsters who would put any Manhattan crowd to shame.

1985

Emilio Estevez stars in That Was Then . . .This Is Now, based on the S.E. Hinton book. Cameos go to Fort Snelling Cemetery and the Lunds on Ford Parkway.

1988

Husband and wife Chris Mulkey and Karen Landry, along with John Jenkins, make the strange indie ménage à trois Patti Rocks. Mulkey eventually becomes a prolific character actor.

1990

Documentarian Barbara Kopple creates American Dream, a Reagan-era morality tale about the vicious 1985 Hormel strike in Austin. A year after its debut at the New York Film Festival, it wins the Oscar for Best Documentary.

1992

In The Mighty Ducks, Emilio Estevez is a lawyer forced to coach loser kids. Cute scenes ensue at Mickey’s Diner, the Skyways, and Parade Ice Garden.

1993

Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau film ice-fishing scenes on Lake Rebecca for Grumpy Old Men. It co-stars fellow oldsters Ann-Margret and Burgess Meredith, and earns a sequel two years later.

1995

With Mallrats, Kevin Smith takes his View Askewniverse from the convenience store (1994’s Clerks) to the mall. (He also introduces the world to a cherubic Ben Affleck.) Eden Prairie Mall is the titular loitering location.

1996

Fargo puts what linguists call the North Central dialect on the map. St. Louis Park’s Joel and Ethan Coen chase our regional quirks like a pregnant sheriff pursuing brigands.

1996

Peak Schwarzenegger follows up Eraser with Christmas flick Jingle All the Way. It’s the biggest movie production in the state’s history, even forcing the director to whine to the Pioneer Press about the size of the gawking crowds.

1998

Billy Bob Thornton, Bill Paxton, and Bridget Fonda star in A Simple Plan, Sam Raimi’s noir about brothers who discover $4.4 million in the snow. However there is no snow in Delano so production moves to snowier Ashland, Wisconsin.

1999

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Amy Adams stars with Kirsten Dunst in beauty-pageant farce Drop Dead Gorgeous, primarily shot in Waconia.

2005

Local commercial director Ali Selim offers his contribution to our heritage of prairie epics in Sweet Land.

2006

For his final film, Robert Altman directs Meryl Streep, Woody Harrelson, Lindsay Lohan, and Garrison Keillor in A Prairie Home Companion. Principal photography takes place almost entirely at The Fitzgerald Theater.

2011

Diablo Cody—Sex World peepshow stripper turned Oscar-winning screenwriter—pens Young Adult. Alas, the movie, set in fictitious Mercury, Minnesota, actually shoots in upstate New York.

2014

Japanese office worker Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter obsesses over Fargo and believes there’s really a suitcase of cash buried in the Minnesota snow.

2017

In the role of Wilson, Woody Harrelson plays the dowdy misanthrope originally created by Daniel Clowes as a comic book character. The film is shot all around Minneapolis and St. Paul proper.