Why Juneteenth Matters

× Expand Austin History Center Juneteenth Emancipation Day Celebration, 1900 Juneteenth Emancipation Day, June 19, 1900, Texas

This week marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, a longstanding celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Renewed interest in the holiday has developed with the resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests over the past month, as the holiday has become an opportunity to address racial disparities and to advance equality.

Companies like Target are using the opportunity to give employees a day off, in order to “help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way,” offering holiday pay to hourly workers. First Avenue also is making the day a paid company holiday, this year and onward. "We encourage everyone to use this occasion to commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture in our community," they announced in a Facebook post.

On June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, Major General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 that stated all slaves were free. This was over two years after the formal issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation, but slavery was still rampant, especially in Texas where there were little Union troops. When Granger read the order, there were over 250,000 slaves in the state.

The first celebration was a year later in Texas, despite the widespread racism, killings, and segregation whites imposed on Black Americans. Black Americans pooled together money across Texas to buy property for Juneteenth celebrations; one of the first locations was ten acres of land in Houston purchased for $1,000 in 1872. Led by Reverend Jack Bates, the location was named Emancipation Park. These celebrations combined the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation with sermons and lectures, games, food, and more. At the turn of the 20th century, Juneteenth’s popularity began to diminish, due in part to school education not focusing on slavery and prioritizing Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation over June 19.

As Black Americans moved north during the Great Migration in response to Jim Crow laws, the tradition moved with them, bringing Juneteenth across the country. During the civil rights movement of the ‘50s and ‘60s, some Atlanta student demonstrators wore Juneteenth buttons, the link between the fight for civil rights and the fight to be free 100 years prior clear. The Poor People’s Campaign, a march on Washington D.C. in 1968 organized by Martin Luther King Jr. before he was assassinated, held a June Teenth Solidarity Day on one of the last days of its over month long encampment in the capital, known as Resurrection City.

In 1980, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday. State representative Richard Jefferson proposed that the legislature make Minnesota the fourth state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in 1996. As more states followed suit in the decades after, today all but three recognize the holiday.

Typically, there would be a multitude of Juneteenth celebrations taking place across the Twin Cities and country this weekend, with the smells of smoked meats wafting through the air. The pandemic caused the cancellation of the usual Juneteenth celebration scheduled in Bethune Park. But the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and countless Black Americans before them, along with the subsequent protests and calls for reform throughout industries in their wake, have made it clear that true freedom and equality is still an ongoing battle in the United States.

Juneteenth Community Celebrations