Why Co-Working Spaces are Gaining Popularity with Women

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams ModernWell Workspace in Minneapolis

The request for a zebrawood side table came through Instagram. One side table turned into two, plus two walnut library tables, three desks, one kitchen island, one raw-edged work table, and reclaimed wood shelving. That’s when Brianne Boettner, founder and designer of the custom furniture brand Timber & Tulip, got curious: What sort of “new space,” as described by the client, needed all those tables?

Turns out, the furniture was for something truly new: ModernWell, the Twin Cities’ first collaborative space for women, which opened in January . . . only to be followed by The Coven, a second community and workspace for women (and people who identify as non-binary), scheduled to open March 8 in the North Loop. The two centers put the Twin Cities at the forefront of a movement that’s gaining momentum nationally: women banding together to create multitasking spaces that address their needs both professionally and personally.

Part office, part wellness center, ModernWell is a membership-based community that offers open, serene work areas with natural light, leafy greens, and faux-fur throws on the swivel chairs by the fireplace. The $185-per-month fee delivers still more: conference rooms, a podcasting studio, daily yoga classes, a “relaxation” room for nursing and napping, and frequent events designed to support members’ business and personal goals. Topics range from social media training and creative writing to managing anxiety.

Call it the brick-and-mortar follow-up to founder Julie Burton’s 2016 self-help book: The Self-Care Solution: A Modern Mother’s Must-Have Guide to Health and Well-Being. “My mission,” says Burton, “is to create space for women not only to work but to take care of themselves.” The inspiration took root, she adds, when she turned 50 last year.

Boettner designed the furniture for ModernWell, and then she joined. She closed Timber & Tulip’s Northeast Minneapolis studio and moved into one of the private offices at ModernWell, just west of downtown. How do you run a furniture business out of a co-working space? Quite efficiently, it seems: For $200 less per month than she was paying for a studio in an artists’ building, Boettner rents one of the private offices at ModernWell, which she uses for client meetings. She no longer needs a big space to display furniture—with its many Timber & Tulip tables, ModernWell doubles as Boettner’s showroom. She’s meeting customers who never would have sought her out. Two pieces sold on opening day, and Boettner swiftly added a gift line: cutting boards, trivets, coasters, and more.

Burton isn’t looking to turn ModernWell into a maker’s mall. As of late January, the 75 members included nutritionists, bankers, writers, and entrepreneurs. But buy-in from a brand like Timber & Tulip positions ModernWell at the intersection of commerce and culture for a new era. The ability to work, shop, and communicate online leaves many of us longing for a place to be. A place to belong, and share more than a cup of coffee. Couple that with the rise of the #metoo movement and a push for women’s empowerment, and a new genre of hybrid spaces seems incredibly timely. The Wing, a New York women’s collaborative that provided inspiration for both ModernWell and The Coven, recently received $32 million in funding from WeWork. The leading national co-working space company smartly stopped short of taking over The Wing from its female founders.

There aren’t a lot of women-led furniture makers in town, so Boettner also got an order from The Coven. Located in the North Loop, The Coven signed on more than 100 members, at an introductory price of $1,800 annually, before construction was complete last month. Founded by four women in their 20s and 30s, The Coven prioritizes professional development, but with a focus on personal enrichment: seminars on financial literacy, discounted memberships to a nearby gym, and a beauty bar stocked with free products. For every five Coven memberships sold, the group gives one free, primarily to women from marginalized backgrounds. So far, co-founder Alex Steinman says, many of these recipients are early in their careers and looking to make connections.

The Coven hopes to foster mentorships between women in leadership and those just starting out. Steinman says some executives joined not because they need a desk but as a show of support for the movement.

“We’re not a fancy ladies’ social club,” Steinman says. “We’re a diverse group of women, including senior leaders and C-suite folks who want to give back.”

That attitude, and the potential to reach an interested/interesting group of upwardly mobile women, appealed to the Wedge and Linden Hills Co-op. The grocer signed on to stock The Coven’s pantry with locally grown persimmons, kombucha, and other healthy snacks and drinks—for free. In exchange, Wedge employees can use The Coven space and attend programs. The Wedge will also develop programs for Coven members—sessions like wine and cheese pairings or learning essential oils.

“It’s brand awareness to educate influential women about why we should all be shopping at co-ops. But this goes deeper,” says Jessica Pierce, director of brand marketing for the Wedge. The Wedge’s partnership with Coven, which includes catering and discounted grocery delivery for members, is the most comprehensive in the co-op’s 40-year history. And it points to a new way of doing business—and finding meaning in work. “One of our personal missions is to empower women within our organization,” Pierce notes. “Providing creative work space to network, with access to events—it’s something we’ve been needing. A way for women to connect, to rise to the top.”