Which Minnesota Elected Officials Want to Impeach Trump?

After the Mueller report, and amid recent allegations that President Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to begin investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, a wave of Democrats across the country have shifted their position on opening impeachment proceedings against the President.

Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to open a formal impeachment inquiry into the President. While impeachment is unlikely with a GOP-controlled House, many Democrats fear that moving toward impeachment can cost them the election in 2020. Here’s where Minnesota’s congressional delegates currently stand on the issue.

Support Impeachment

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D)

Since announcing her presidential campaign, Senator Klobuchar has taken a strong stance against the Trump administration. In an appearance on CNN back in June, the senator made her position on beginning impeachment proceedings clear.

“I would support an impeachment proceeding beginning now, but I also understand they may be wanting to do investigations leading up to it and I think they should be given the time to do that,” Klobuchar said.

Senator Tina Smith (D)

Senator Smith’s most recent statement on the possibility of impeachment echoes the sentiment of Klobuchar.

“I think it’s too early to talk about impeachment, but I think that it is not too early to do these investigations because no one is above the law,” Smith said in June.

Rep. Angie Craig (D, MN-02)

Rep. Angie Craig, whose district represents the suburbs south of the Twin Cities, flipped her decision yesterday and now supports beginning impeachment proceedings.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that no one is above the law -- particularly our elected leaders. Yesterday, the President and his personal counsel confessed to asking the Ukrainian government to interfere with a political rival. Additionally, President Trump threatened to withhold military aid to our ally if they did not comply,” Craig said in a statement. “It is clear that the sitting President of the United States placed his own personal interests above the national security of the United States. We must safeguard our electoral process and our very democracy from outside threats. For this reason, the current investigations into corruption must continue. And when there is an abuse of power of this magnitude, it is our responsibility to stand up for what is right. This is why I am calling to open impeachment proceedings -- immediately, fairly, and impartially.”

Rep. Dean Phillips (D, MN-03)

Previously elusive on his stance on impeachment, Rep. Phillips released a statement this week strongly recommending impeachment proceedings begin.

“It appears that our President encouraged the leader of Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, thereby inviting foreign interference in our democracy,” Phillips said in a statement. “If the reports are corroborated, we must pursue articles of impeachment and report them to the full House of Representatives for immediate consideration.”

Rep. Betty McCollum (D, MN-04)

Back in May, Rep. McCollum formally released a statement urging for investigations and formal drafts of impeachment.

“I fully expect the responsible House committees to expedite their investigations and, as soon as possible, formally draft articles of impeachment,” Rep. McCollum said. “It is my belief that the House of Representatives has an absolute obligation under the Constitution to hold a president accountable for illegal conduct, and that includes Mr. Trump."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D, MN-05)

Rep. Omar has been outspoken about her support for impeachment for some time, and in April tweeted assent in response to Elizabeth Warren and called for impeachment.

“There are people like myself who’ve said it’s not if we are going to impeach this president, it’s when,” Rep. Omar recently said to CNN. “And so if you think back to what was happening with the Nixon impeachment, the majority of Americans were against impeachment, and within a few months of that investigation taking place, the majority of Americans were on board.”

“I think for us it’s really important to share with the American people what we know, and to bring them along in this process,” Rep. Omar went on to say. “I think it’s really important as we have conversations with the people who entrust us to make a decision on their behalf, that we are fully informing them about the crimes and misdemeanors that we believe this president has committed and why he deserves to be impeached.”

Against Impeachment

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R, MN-01)

Representing southern Minnesota, Rep. Hagedon started off as somewhat neutral about impeachment. He claimed not to have heard anything about it from his constituents back in April. “Not one person has mentioned it,” he said.

But in July, he was part of the majority vote that tabled a resolution to impeach. According to the Mankato Free Press, he described the attempt to impeach President Trump as absurd in a Facebook post: “The American people join me in opposing impeachment, yet socialist Democrats in Congress keep pushing that direction.”

Rep. Tom Emmer (R, MN-06)

Rep. Emmer, who represents the suburbs northwest of the Twin Cities, has remained silent on the subject of impeachment, but has remained supportive of the President. In July, he condemned the President’s use of racist language like “send her back,” which President Trump directed at Rep. Omar. However, he followed that by saying “there’s not a racist bone in this President’s body.”

Rep. Collin Peterson (D, MN-07)

Rep. Peterson represents the western district of Minnesota, where Trump won by a margin in the double digits in 2016. He has not supported the idea of impeachment, saying it would not be successful, and has stuck to this stance. He says it would have divisive consequences and accomplish nothing.

“If anyone thinks a partisan impeachment process would constrain President Trump, they are fooling themselves. Without significant bipartisan support, impeachment proceedings will be a lengthy and divisive action with no resolution,” Peterson said in a statement today. “I believe it will be a failed process that will end up even further dividing our country and weakening our ability to act together on issues like passing USMCA, containing foreign threats and growing our economy.”

Rep. Pete Stauber (R, MN-08)

In his first term in Congress, Stauber represents Minnesota’s Eight Congressional District, which is the Northeastern chunk of the state. He has remained quiet about condemning President Trump of being racist, and has made no comment on his views of impeaching the President.

"I have said I will never blindly follow any political party," Stauber said in June.