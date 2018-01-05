Which Film Should be the Next Opera? We Asked Local Theater Pros

× Expand Photographs by C Squared Studios/Getty Images Opera Singer

Dead Man Walking comes alive this month at the Minnesota Opera. Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s memoir, which inspired an Oscar-winning film, it’s the true story of a nun’s quest to provide spiritual guidance to a Louisiana murderer, Matthew Poncelet, while he awaits his execution. A Susan Sarandon/Sean Penn flick may seem like unlikely fodder for an opera. But Minnesota Opera artistic director Dale Johnson sees the story as a natural fit.

Opera isn’t slumming when it revisits Hollywood, explains Jake Heggie, the show’s composer. “Operas started off as famous myths and legends that people already knew,” he says. “When Terrence McNally”—the librettist—“suggested we adapt Dead Man Walking, every hair on my body stood up. It had crime, punishment, love loss, redemption—all the big themes in opera. I knew there would be room for solos and ensembles. The drama was big enough to fill an opera house.”

Heggie, who works out of San Francisco, is currently putting the finishing touches on a version of It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s a film so beloved that the adaptation presents its own set of challenges. “You have to reinvent the story and hope the audience makes that leap with you,” Heggie says.

It’s a leap Minnesota Opera understands. In addition to Dead Man Walking, the company in recent seasons has performed several acclaimed screen-to-stage productions, including The Shining and The Manchurian Candidate.

Not a lot of laughs in those shows, though. If Die Fledermaus can be considered a classic, why not Wedding Crashers? Or The Hangover Part II?

Seized by the chance to enrich the art form, we called around to the local opera scene and asked for pitches. Here’s what came from our overtures.

Minnesota Opera’s Dead Man Walking runs Jan. 27–Feb. 3 at the Ordway Theater, mnopera.org.

Joel Ivany

Stage director, Minnesota Opera

Film: Ghostbusters

Plot: The bulk of the stage design for Ghostbusters would be a revolve, with the firehouse and the fire pole on one side, and Dana’s building on the back. Act 1 would be setting up the business, meeting the characters and ghosts (Slimer’s big entrance)—leading to the introduction of Zuul. Act 2 would be closing Gozer’s portal and meeting the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Killer aria: A Zuul-possessed Dana Barrett with some knockout coloratura. Or Peter Venkman’s courageous takedown of Zuul.

Musical style: A blend of jazz, ’80s rock, and rich classical orchestration.

Opera it most resembles: There are some great ghost operas out there: Britten’s The Turn of the Screw; Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman; von Weber’s Der Freischütz, which has a great spectral scene at the Wolf’s Glen. The ending of Mozart’s Don Giovanni was originally so scary he rewrote it. I would say the opera Ghostbusters would lend more to Freischütz and Dutchman.

Dale Johnson

Artistic director, Minnesota Opera

Film: Tootsie

Killer aria: When Dorothy Michaels (Dustin Hoffman in the film) auditions, and the director says she’s too old for the part, and she tells him off.

Musical style: Rossini-influenced, but contemporary pop sound (with rhythm)

Opera it most resembles: Nino Rota’s The Florentine Straw Hat

What will audiences say: When Dustin Hoffman put on women’s clothes in the movie, everybody believed it. You knew he was a man, but you forgot about it, and were in on the gag. I think if you could get the audience to accept a man singing in a guy’s vocal range and believe it’s a woman, they would let go of their preconceived notions.

What’s keeping you from commissioning this opera tomorrow? Maybe nothing. It’s a good idea!

Laura Nichols

Mezzo soprano, visiting assistant professor, Macalester College

Film: When Harry Met Sally

Killer aria: The scene where Sally fakes an orgasm in the restaurant.

Musical style: Romantic/20th century

Opera it most resembles: The Marriage of Figaro

Audience reaction: I think the audience will be too busy laughing.

What’s keeping you from commissioning this opera tomorrow? Lots of money.

David Walsh

Associate professor of opera and director of University Opera Theatre, University of Minnesota

Film: Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Killer aria: Mr. Creosote would have a bombastic aria with an explosive finish. The title of the aria would be “I’m Stuffed!” but it would be interspersed with the Devil/Waiter’s patter song called “Just One More Mint!”

Plot as it appears on stage: Not sure, but the John Cleese character would be a devil figure inhabiting every scene and driving the plot.

Musical style: Super eclectic—including some K-pop and other non-traditionally classical music genres.

Opera it most resembles: Nothing,quite honestly. It’s too off the wall.

What kind of reviews would you expect? Mixed. Some will love it. Others will despise it. That goes with the territory.

What’s keeping you fromcommissioning this opera tomorrow? I just need that benefactor who loved Monty Python.

Bob Neu

Artistic director, Skylark Opera Theatre

Film: Pretty Woman

Plot: A love story that overcomes conflict and difficulties. It’s very clear that Vivian (the Julia Roberts character) would be a soprano and Edward (the Richard Gere character) would be a tenor. Their relationship has everything that makes a great opera—challenging circumstances, opposites attracting, conflicts to overcome, and then a final realization that they’re in love.

Killer aria: A great final love duet when Edward comes in his white limo torescue Vivian.

Bonus scene: When Edward takes Vivian to the opera to see La Traviata. It would be great to have that scene constructed so that we’re hearing snippets of the actual opera while Edward and Vivian are commenting over it—an opera within an opera!