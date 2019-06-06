Where to Watch the Women's World Cup 2019

× Expand via USWNT

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, and even Abby Wambauch, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy. These names, these women, these athletes.

Warning: I am a super nerd for #USWNT, the US Women's National Team, who will be playing in the Women's World Cup in France over the next few weeks. As they take the world's stage, playing the game of this planet, these American women are favored to win their FOURTH world cup.

They have already proven THREE TIMES that they are the best in the human universe at what they do (not even counting the four gold medals and 500+ professional wins). Can you name another American team that can claim the same? I'll wait here. I won't even dig on the #USNMT because they have nice legs and I still have hopes that they could be as good as the women one day.

What I'm saying: If you are looking for Queens of the Universe, they are here, sporting your flag.

And you know what else? I bought a backpack in Tokyo because it sported the colors of their women's national team, I hate Sweden but I love their hair, I will root for Germany over everyone but us, and Brazil can suck it.

My favorite part of the World Cup is watching it with people (until the final round which is too stressful) at bars. If I have to take a personal day or a long lunch or a muted conference call around beer and screens, so be it. The crews who are out there cheering for #onenationoneteam are some of the best people, so come join us, ooohsa-ooohsa-ooohsa-ah. Here's where to find me and The Gals and the screens over the next few weeks:

Downtown workers will be sneaking like me to The Local for match play. Every game, with the sound on, on screens all around the bar and $4.50 pint specials. I might have to office from here until July 7. And hey west metro workers? The Local West End is showing them too.

Brit's Pub is hosting a Summer of Soccer on their outdoor big screen. So not only the WWC but also the Copa America tournament and the Gold Cup. Big lawn, big beers, top notch chips, and $5 Amstel Light, Heinekens and other drink specials.

Head to Merlin's Rest if perchance you need something a little stronger than beer to get you through a match. Massive whiskey and whisky collection, good screens and just lovely Scotch eggs. A great spot for breakfast games, like this Saturday's 8 a.m. GER vs CHINA.

Serious Americans will want to report to Surly Brewing because they are showing all of the #USWNT games on their Big Ass TV in the Beer Garden. Surly's marketing guru Holly Manthei is a former #USWNT player and has def feelings about how this bracket could go. Chat her up. First play for our ladies is June 11 at 2 p.m.

La Doña Cervecería is shutting it down (the street that is) for a World Cup Street Party on June 16. Food trucks, craft Mexican-style beers, cocktails and US vs CHILE at 11 a.m. Besides hosting their own fútbol league at the brewery, they'll be showing WWC matches during the week, schedule posted on their Insta.

Find your people at Crooked Pint with the local chapter of the American Outlaws: a national fan group for US Soccer. CP is the local chapter's home bar where they gather to watch the women's and men's national teams play. They'll know all the names.

Did you hear that noted soccer bar Nomad World Pub is under new ownership and called Part Wolf? Nothing is formally scheduled, but the new owners promised me they would show as many WWC games as they could. It's a great patio on which to hang, yo.

If you find any other places that are dedicated to showing the Sport of Queens, let me know and I'll update this! (stephm@mspmag.com)