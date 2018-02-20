Where to Try Winter Olympic Sports in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Mary Bos Kids skating at Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval. All ages are welcome to try speed skating at the Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval.

You’ve carved the powder a la Lindsey Vonn at Afton, Buck Hill, and Hyland. You’ve passed the puck like Ryan Stoa around local rinks and/or your freshly be-sleeted driveway. And while that’s all well, good, and very Minnesotan of you, you’re missing out other Olympic thrills. Venture off the beaten downhill ski paths and make like the many Minnesotans of Team USA. From curling to speed skating; biathlon to luge, here's how to give some of the less commonly-practiced Olympic sports a go—right here in the Twin Cities.

Curling

St. Paul Curling Club

Grab some grub at the club’s Granite Café, then hit the ice (hopefully not literally) with up to 70 of your closest friends for a lunch-hour bonspiel. Instructors stay with you on the ice for the full two-hour session. 470 Selby Ave., St. Paul, stpaulcurlingclub.org

Four Seasons Curling Club

Seasoned rock-sliders from Fogerty Arena the Club will teach your group how to curl and provide the rubber shoe grippers you’ll need to stay vertical. Winners owe the losers a customary post-game round or three of brewskis in the Sticks & Stones restaurant overlooking the ice. 9250 NE Lincoln St., Blaine, fourseasonscurlingclub.com

Frogtown Curling Club

Book a lane for a private group ‘spiel with at least eight well-balanced friends. Sessions last about three hours and include pre-game instruction. 743 Western Ave. N., Mpls., frogtowncurling.org

Biathlon

Minnesota Biathlon Novice Clinics

BYO cross-country skis and flexible gloves, and the Minnesota Biathlon will handle the rest. The pros will teach you proper rifle safety and operation, then send you off on an actual race. The next clinic, Feb. 24–25, is at capacity, but you can still sign up for the waitlist or spectate for free! Keep an eye on the group’s Facebook page for future clinics in Duluth, Camp Ripley, Elk River, and Coleraine.

Speed Skating

Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval

Get your Apolo Ohno on with a free one-time trial session at Roseville’s 110,000 square-foot outdoor track. Bring a helmet, plenty of knee and elbow padding, hockey or figure skates (just in case they don’t have speed skates available in your size), and prepare to fly. 2661 Civic Center Dr., Roseville, skatetheoval.com

Ski Jumping

Minneapolis Ski Jumping Club

Coaches are on-site at all times to help even the lowest of vertical leapers get airborne. First-timers can start on the eight-meter hill, which barely gets you a foot off the ground, and work their way up to the 70-meter monster slope for some MJ-like hang time. 8401 E. Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, facebook.com/mnskiclub

Luge

USA Luge Slider Search

Not only do young athletes, ages 9–13, have the chance to try the sled sport, they could make the actual team during a tryout this summer. USA Luge’s nationwide recruitment tour brings Olympic luge coaches and athletes to Riverside Park June 2–3 to teach up-and-coming speedsters the basics, send them on a few runs down a paved luge course on wheel-equipped sleds, then test their fitness with a series of physical tests. Top prospects are invited to train at USA Luge sites in New York, Utah, or Michigan, but for everyone else, it’s just a fun day of flying. Email info@usaluge.org to register. Riverside Park on the access ramp from Franklin Ave. E. to River Pkwy W., Mpls., teamusa.org