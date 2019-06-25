Where to Paddle in Twin Cities Lakes

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Kayaking on Lake Bde Maka Ska

The cabin crowd may sniff at our city lakes. Yes, they’re crowded, and no, they’re not pristine wilderness retreats. They’re also not roaring with wakeboard boats and jet skis, like your northern vacation lake. That’s right: The secret place to find calmer waters for paddling and sailing is right in the busy city. Here’s a pocket guide to some our favorite wake-less water activities, and the best lakes where you can give them a try.

Log Roll or Sail

Log rolling and small-boat sailing are two perfectly valid things to do on wake-less waters. But you can’t just show up and do them. For sailing, the parks departments in both Minneapolis and St. Paul (through its Come Sail Away program) offer affordable sailing classes and camps for kids. Want to log roll? Minneapolis Parks offers community-ed classes in log rolling. PRO TIP: Book a lesson with a private group like the Minneapolis Log Rolling Club.

Stand-up Paddleboard

If you were waiting for the SUP trend to float away, it’s time to give up. These days, SUPs are so pervasive you can find them at most lakeside rental stands. PRO TIP: Bungee a cooler onto the front, so you can have a mid-lake libation. Just pop! We wouldn’t recommend beer in a public park.

Pedal Boat

If you’re passionate about on-the-water stability and going really slow, then the surrey bicycle of the water is for you. And since you’re up a creek without a paddle, your arms will be free to do things like take selfies and drink that beer—which, let us repeat, you technically aren’t supposed to bring with you. PRO TIP: In the four-seater, sit in the back so you don’t have to pedal.

Kayak

These aren’t those high-tech river kayaks. They’re big, molded plastic sit-on-tops: The right vessels for people looking to move a little faster than their buddies in the 1975 Alumacraft. PRO TIP: Bring a drybag. With an open cockpit inches off the water, most of the stuff you bring is coming out wet—clothing included.

Canoe

Ever since ultralight Kevlar canoes hit the market, old-school aluminum canoes have gotten a bad rap as heavy and wide. But that also makes them great for tooling around a lake. Because they’re wide, they’re stable enough for families with squirrelly kids. And because they’re heavy, wind won’t knock them off course. PRO TIP: Strap a stadium seat to the bench for more comfortable paddling.

Where to Rent What

Bde Maka Ska/Lake of the Isles: SUP, kayak, canoe, pedal boat

Lake Harriet: SUP, kayak, canoe, pedal boat

Cedar Lake: no rentals

Lake Nokomis: SUP, kayak, canoe, pedal boat

Como Lake: SUP, kayak, canoe, pedal boat

Lake Phalen: kayak, canoe, pedal boat