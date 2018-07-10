Where to Play Disc Golf in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Disc golfing at Hyland Hills Hyland Hills, in Bloomington, means big air (and big climbs)

What goes on at ski slopes during the summer? After Hyland Hills, in Bloomington, turns a lush green, visitors swap skis for discs and play the long 18-hole championship course or the short nine-hole course. The sport, if you haven’t thrown a round, plays like golf—but with a disc (don’t call it a Frisbee!) in place of a ball and a metal basket with chains instead of a hole. Disc golf doesn’t draw a country-club crowd. Talking dress code, you should probably wear clothes, but that’s more of a guideline.

One of the most scenic courses in the metro, complete with skyline views, Hyland will give you a workout as you tromp up and down the hills in search of baskets. No, the ski lifts aren’t running.

× Expand Hyland Grill Sandwich

But the freshly overhauled chalet stays open! Hyland Grill (formerly known as Morty’s) serves lunch and some happy hours. (Note: Hours can be spotty with private events, so check the Hyland website for updates and the weekly menu.) After those hills, you’ve earned a cold beer and a cooked-to-order sandwich on the patio. Try the saucy and spicy Juan’s Mexi-Hoagie or the Crazy Brazilian beef sandwich, piled with peppers. The $6 day pass is good for another 18 holes after lunch—but you may be bogeyed out.

Minnesota is one of the top states in the country for the number of disc-golf courses per capita. With all our green acreage, there are plenty of courses to play, a lot of them free, and many hidden in plain sight. Look to city and regional parks, golf courses, and college campuses. (Free city courses include nine holes at Wabun Picnic Area and nine holes at Highland Park in St. Paul; the 18-hole courses at Fort Snelling and Theodore Wirth cost $6.) DiscGolfScene.com and the Professional Disc Golf Association offer maps, images, and reviews of many Minnesota courses. Here are a few of our Twin Cities favorites.

Disc golf greens to check out

Blue Ribbon Pines

East Bethel, blueribbonpines.com

Dedicated to disc golf, this family-owned club boasts 27 manicured holes, and 9,999 feet of play. Easily the prettiest and best-kept course in the metro.

Kaposia Park

South St. Paul, kpproshop.com

With its professional-grade 26-hole course, and a pro shop right at the start, this is a great place to challenge your lazy league buddies.

Crown College

St. Bonifacius, crown.edu

Almost to Waconia, this quiet (and, during the summer, mostly deserted) college course features a challenging water hole (No. 2) with a pond and a fountain. Free to play.

Where to go for disc golf gear

The top shop for gear is Gotta Go Gotta Throw, in Golden Valley. This disc golf warehouse sells discs, bags, apparel, even baskets for your backyard, stocking pro brands like Innova and Discraft. A basic starter set includes a putter, a mid-range, and a driver disc. If you’re just starting out, check out the back room with used and bargain discs to help build your arsenal.