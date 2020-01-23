Where to Go Dog Sledding in Minnesota

× Expand Courtesy of Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge Dog Sledding

Skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing are among some of the classic winter sports of Minnesota, but did you know dog sledding is as well? Minnesota is home to the longest sled dog race in the continental United States, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. Ranging 300 miles, it attracts serious racers and curious fans from Minnesota and beyond. This year the marathon and related shorter races go from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30. If you ever wanted to try your hand at dog sledding, or are already a seasoned pro looking for new adventures, these places will have options for you.

Chilly Dogs

Family-owned and a retirement kennel. Could this be anymore wholesome? All of the dogs at Chilly Dogs are retired racing dogs. Some of them competed in the Alasakan Iditarod race, and won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

“We try to let these guys do what they love to do,” said Jeff Hway, one of the owners. “They naturally want to go sled.”

The dogs are Alaskan Huskies, ranging from 12 to 17 years old. The trials are much shorter than the marathons the dogs competed in before, making it much easier on their older joints. Chilly Dogs offers two half day routes, and one full day route. If you’re just starting out, or not at the peak of your fitness (why is it so much harder to work out when it’s cold?), the afternoon route might be best for you. It’s 8 miles and takes about 3 hours. If that still sounds intimidating, it’s perfectly okay to just ride along and not drive.

Chilly Dogs, 1557 Esterberg Rd., Ely, 218-365-4726, elydogsledtrips.com

HHH Ranch

You might know of HHH Ranch from their horse trails during the warmer months of the year. But, when winter comes around, the focus turns to dog sledding. The Twin Cities Metro isn’t known for its abundance of dogsled friendly trails, so in winter most of their operations go across the border into Rice Lake, Wisconsin. It’s surprisingly closer to the Twin Cities than Ely. So, if the drive up north is too much, this might be a better option for you. They offer a variety of different educational programs for people of all ages, but especially with younger audiences including youth groups, preschools, families, and more. Because of this, it’s a great option for newcomers. Plus, they’re involved in public trail development, team and breed development, and husky rescue work.

HHH Ranch, 16032 180th St. E., Hastings, 651-338-2792, hhhranch.net

Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge

Established 35 years ago, Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge is one of the oldest dog sled centers in the United States. It offers some of the largest variety of dog sled experiences, including a photo adventure trip with National Geographic and Time-Life photographer Layne Kennedy who offers photo critiques at the end of the 5-day trip. For people looking mainly at dog sledding, they offer everything from day trips, to lodging, to winter camping. These experiences welcome people who haven’t gone dog sledding before. Wintergreen also offers a few expeditions for veteran dog sledders.

After the season ends in the spring, Wintergreen takes itself to more extreme winter locations. Previous locations have included Siberia, Greenland, and Scandinavia. Back in 1986, one of their dogs, Sam, became the first dog in the world to have traveled to both the North Pole and the South Pole. Whether you’re just starting out or looking for the trip of a lifetime, you’re likely to find an option at Wintergreen.

Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge, 1101 Ring Rock Rd., Ely, 218-365-6022, dogsledding.com