Where to Drink Green Beer, Score Deals, and Party on St. Patrick's Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Saint Patrick's Association, Inc. St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Paul is fun for friends and family.

St. Paul Parade

Start your St. Patrick’s Day with bagpipes, kilts, and candy (it’s only technically for the kids). Free. Noon, March 17. Parade starts at Wacouta Street in St. Paul and ends at Rice Park. visitstpaul.com.

BONUS: Minnesota Food Share is teaming up with the Saint Patrick's Association of Minnesota and Finnegan's for March Out Hunger, a month-long campaign that aims to alleviate hunger in the Twin Cities. Help them reach their goal of $5,000 in monetary donations and one ton of food items collected this March. Look for the green Finnegan's Reverse Food Truck in Rice Park to drop off items. All food donations will go to St. Paul's Neighborhood House. marchouthunger.org

Minneapolis Parade

Break out your greenest garb and celebrate St. Paddy’s at the revamped Nicollet Mall. No room streetside? No problem. Watch the parade from the patios at Brit’s, Cara’s Irish Pub, and more. Free. 6:30 p.m., March 17. Nicollet Mall. mplsstpats.org.

LuckyPalooza

Why limit your St. Paddy’s celebrations to one weekend? This two-block street festival on West Seventh kicks off on March 10, and includes every activity, Irish and American, you could ever need from a block party. Attendees will enjoy outdoor food and drink stands (yes, the beer will be green), live music, dancing, three different tent parties, and free rides on Metro Transit buses and light rail when you’re too tired—and full of green grub—to drive home. Free. 2–11 p.m., March 10. W. 7th St., St. Paul, visitstpaul.com.

Merlins Rest Pub

Start your celebration at the crack of dawn—Merlins Rest opens bright and early at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day to serve up a full Irish breakfast to the eager (and hopefully not-yet-hungover) public. Stay all day to enjoy live bagpiping, corned beef hash, and a huge selection of Irish whiskeys to keep you fired up. No cover. 8 a.m.–bar close, March 17. Merlins Rest Pub, E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, merlinsrest.com.

BONUS: Can’t wait until the 17th to cash in on the luck o’ the Irish? On March 13, Merlins will play host to Guinness glass engraving. Get your name engraved on a pint glass, no purchase necessary (but why wouldn’t you fill up your new pride and joy?). No cover. 7–9 p.m., March 13. Merlins Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, facebook.com/merlinsrest.

FINNEGANS Brewery and Tap Room Grand Opening

The grand opening of FINNEGANS new 4-story brewery begins bright and early—the first ceremonial pint pours at 9:15 a.m! Plus, testing out their four new brews benefits your tummy and the tummies of those in need. FINNEGANS donates 100 percent of its profits to charities aiming to alleviate hunger in their community. Live music starts promptly at 11 a.m! No cover. 9 a.m.–midnight, March 17. FINNEGANS Brewery and Tap Room, 817 5th Ave. S., Mpls., 612-454-0615, finneganshouse.org.

Bryant Lake Bowl

Need a laugh after losing that hour of sleep to Daylight Savings on Sunday? Comedy music group The Dregs takes the stage at Bryant Lake Bowl for a St. Paddy's celebration. Hear timeless diddies such as “Sharknado” and “Patchouli’s Not a Substitute for a Bath.” They’ll probably throw in some of those Irish classics, too. Tickets are $12 in advance, and $15 at the door. 10 p.m., March 17. Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls, 612-825-3737, bryantlakebowl.com.

Eat, Drink, and Be Irish

Lucky you, mallwalkers! Cedar + Stone chef, Everton Clarke, is cooking up a proper Irish feast this St. Paddy’s. Special Irish brews will be paired with slow-braised corned beef, buttered young potatoes, charred carrots, and more. 6:30 a.m.–11 p.m., March 17. Cedar + Stone, Urban Table, 2141 Lindau Ln., Bloomington, 612-615-0100, mallofamerica.com.

J. Carver Distillery

The Cocktails & Cuisine series at J. Carver continues with a four-course Irish smorgasbord created by Chef Lucas Ballweber of Arcane Kitchen. The fresh Irish salad will counteract the Car Bomb cupcakes, right? Cocktails specially crafted to pair with menu items are available for $7–$10. Tickets are $35. 6–9 p.m., March 14. J. Carver Distillery, 1320 Mill Ln., Waconia, 952-442-2433, jcarverdistillery.com.

Keegan's Irish Pub

Don’t be bashful, grab a Guinness and head over to Keegan’s for some Irish folk music from Minneapolis-based band Four Pints Shy. This is a tent party, so bring a jacket—sunshine and rainbows not guaranteed. $5 cover. 7–10 p.m., March 17. Keegan's Irish Pub, 16 University Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-252-0880, facebook.com/keeganspub.

Brit's Pub

Score the perfect spot to watch the Mpls. St. Patrick’s Day parade while you chow down on corned beef and cabbage. Rugby coverage on the big screen, bagpipers, and classic rock band O’Hammer will really get you in that Irish spirit. Coverage of the England v. Ireland rugby game starts at 9:45 a.m. No cover. 7:30 a.m.–bar close, March 17. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-3908, britspub.com.

Claddagh Irish Pub

The team over at Claddagh is Dublin up the fun with two days of Irish festivities. Catch a Two Gingers mobile bar, live music, and swag giveaways throughout the day starting at 3 p.m. on Friday the 16th. Hustle back the next day and start your St. Paddy’s morning right with kegs n’ eggs (how cute is that?!). Ten different bands and artists will accompany the festivities from 9 a.m. to close, so it’s impossible to overstay your welcome. Irish goodbyes encouraged. $10 cover charge starts at noon on March 17. 3:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. March 16; 9 a.m.–1 a.m. March 17. Claddagh Irish Pub, 7890 N. Main St., Maple Grove, 763-773-7400, claddaghirishpubs.com.

Wicked Wort Brewing Co.

Ain’t nothing like a good ol’ pint of bright green beer to boast your Irish pride. Aside from that classic colorful concoction, Wicked Wort has specials on JP Dooley Irish Red Ale and Spud Eater Irish Stout. If the dark beer doesn’t fill you up, chow down on a corn beef and cabbage sandwich from R-Taco. Live music begins at 3:30 p.m. No cover. Noon–midnight, March 17. Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4165 Broadway Ave. W., Robbinsdale, 763-504-9977, facebook.com/wickedwortbrewingco.

Cara Irish Pubs

Keep your bar hop Irish between Cara's four pubs—Kieran's, The Local, Cooper, and The Liffey. There'll be no shortage of gargle (that's Irish for beer).

Kieran’s will feature live music from local folk artists from noon to bar close, and British sports fans can catch the 6 Nations Rugby Game on the giant projector screen. Let’s go Ireland! No cover. 7 a.m.–2 a.m., March 17. Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Mpls., 612-339-4499, facebook.com/kieransirishpub.

Not into corned beef or hash of any sort? Try Cooper's Vincent burger at The Local while enjoying all the Irish bagpipes. No cover. The Local Irish Pub, 931 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-904-1000, the-local.com.

Whether your drink of choice is Guinness or whiskey, you'll find it at Cooper this St. Paddy's. Live music pairs well with Bailey's. No cover. Cooper Irish Pub, 1607 Park Pl Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-698-2000, cooperpub.com.

The Liffey plays host to bagpipers, video music from Wild Colonial Bhoys, and all the Guinness your heart desires. No cover. 7 a.m.–2 a.m., March 17. 175 W. 7th St., St. Paul. 651-556-1420. facebook.com/theliffeypub.

Yoga at LynLake Brewery

A yoga class that you can pregame? Twin Cities yogis have never been so lucky. This class, presented by Om Brewers, includes yoga, green beer, and Folly Coffee to get your butt back in gear after that uber-relaxing savasana. Plus, get a Sssdude-Nutz donut free if you wear green anything. Namaste, indeed. Tickets are $20. 11 a.m.–noon, March 17. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-224-9682, facebook.com/lynlakebrewery.

Union Kitchen Pop-Up at Lowry Hill Meats

Stop by Lowry Hill Meats to refuel between bar hopping. The team from Union Kitchen and Chef Yia Vang will be at Lowry Hill putting their own spin on corned beef and cabbage. 11 a.m.–5 p.m., March 17. Lowry Hill Meats, 1934 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-999-4200, facebook.com/lowryhillmeats.

Bauhaus Brew Labs Swayze Party

Forget radioactive green beer—and St. Patrick, at that. Bauhaus Brew Labs is celebrating their favorite Pat, the late great Patrick Swayze. Grab a Copperpop Hoppy Red Lager, a Gerhard's brat, and settle in for an afternoon of Swayze's best movies on the big screen. No cover. Noon–11 p.m., March 17. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 NE Tyler St., Mpls., 612-276-6911, facebook.com/bauhausbrewlabs.

City Works MPLS

Get something hearty in your stomach right away in the morning—you're going to need it. City Works is serving up a kegs n' eggs breakfast buffet filled with everything you need for a proper carbo-load. Plus, green beer, bloodies, and mimosas, because is it even brunch without 'em? Tickets are $25. 8–11 a.m., March 17. City Works MPLS, 600 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., eventbrite.com/cityworksMPLS.

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co.

Get ready for special Irish taps and live music from the The Bellows Brothers and Dorian. Plus, get $1 off all pints if you wear your St. Patrick's Day shirt—it's bound to be the cat's whiskers. Sláinte! No cover. Noon–11 p.m., March 17. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 E. 9th St., Unit 127, St. Paul, 651-330-4734, facebook.com/tinwhiskersbrew.

Squats + Shots at Twin Spirits Distillery

Fire up your whole squad's quads in the cocktail room at Twin Spirits Distillery. Join Andria and Sarah of Northeast Fitness for an hour-long sweat sesh, followed by a well-deserved cocktail. Hopefully the burn in your bum will be worse than the one from the bourbon. Tickets are $20. 2–3 p.m., March 17. Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Mpls. 612-353-5274, facebook.com/twinspiritsdistillery.

St. Patrick's Day Feast at Cooks of Crocus Hill

For the DIY couples and aspiring chefs: Whip up your own corned beef and cabbage, Irish potato soup, soda bread, and Bailey's cupcakes at Cooks of Crocus Hill. A glass of beer or wine is provided for each student, so 21+, please! Tickets are $80. 6–8:30 p.m., March 17. Cooks of Crocus Hill, 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, cooksofcrocushill.com.

12welve Eyes Brewing

Celebrate the fact that St. Paul was literally designed by drunk Irishmen and head to 12welve Eyes. Pregame the St. Paul parade with donuts, beer (Read: Donut-beer flights), and Reubens. Plus, $1 of every beer pour will go to the St. Patrick's Association. No cover. 10 a.m.–10 p.m., March 17. 12welve Eyes Brewing, 141 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-493-8106, facebook.com/12welveeyes.

The Dubliner

Enjoy corned beef and cabbage for the whole week leading up to the 17th at the Dubliner Pub & Cafe. Or, save your appetite until the big day and chow down on Irish stew, soda bread, plus a special reappearance of the Dubliner's Leprechaun balls. Live music from The Careys, Tiller Black, and The Ace Box Blues Band starts at 1 p.m. No cover. 11 a.m.–2 a.m., March 17. Dubliner Pub & Cafe, 2612 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-646-5551, facebook.com/dublinerstpaul.

Jake O'Connor's Public House

Stop into Jake O'Connor's tent party after you run the Luck O' the Lake 5k and make your post-workout feast an Irish one. The fun-for-all-ages party will feature a photo booth, Irish dancing, kid's activities, and lots of live music. No cover. 10 a.m.–10 p.m., March 17. Party on 2nd St. block in Excelsior. Jake O'Conner's Public House, 200 Water St., Excelsior, 952-908-9650, facebook.com/jakeoconnors.